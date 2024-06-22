City record: June 22

SUNDAY

-8:13 p.m.: crash. Brandon Lewis, 32, of Sidney, rear-ended Gregory Zirkle, 59, of Sidney while Zirkle was slowing to turn into a parking lot on Michigan Street.

TUESDAY

-9:05 a.m.: court summons/citation. Andrew R. Minniear, 64, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

–9:51 a.m.: crash. Matthew A. Snyder, 24, of Englewood, rear-ended Shelby N. McVey, 25, of Sidney, while McVey was slowing for a yellow light at the intersection of SR 47 and Wayfarer Boulevard.

-6:31 p.m.: warrant. Branden A. J. Davis, 26, of Lakeview, was arrested on a warrant.

–8:50 p.m.: crash. An unidentified vehicle struck the parked car of Billy J. Pultz, of Sidney, in front of his home on W South Street.

WEDNESDAY

-10:52 a.m.: crime in progress. Thomas L. Hicks, 49, at large, was arrested for theft without consent.

-12:45 p.m.: crash. Alyssa M. Echols, 19, of Sidney, failed to yield while turning left and struck Layla G. Spangler, 19, of Sidney at the intersection of Russell Road and Main Avenue.

–3:50 p.m.: crash. Angela Lee, 50, of Sidney, was rear-ended at a red light by a driver who then drove off at the intersection of West Court Street and Fourth Avenue.

–8:46 p.m.: crime in progress. Danial J. Bancroft, 57, of Sidney, was taken to jail for receiving stolen property.

–8:47 p.m.: warrant. Angela A. E. Myers, 48, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-4:06 a.m.: warrant. Johnny L. Hopkins-Russell, 44, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

–3:20 p.m.: court summons/citation. Craig A. Strunk, 41, of Sidney, was arrested for obstruction of official business, failure to comply to an officer, and driving under OVI suspension.

–7:11 p.m.: crash. James. K. Mcroy, 78, of Sidney, struck the parked vehicle of Ean Holdings, of Chardon, while turning onto S. West Ave from a private parking lot.

–9:07 p.m.: warrant. Bibian R. Mills, 26, of Fletcher, was arrested on a warrant.

Compiled by Anna Edmiston