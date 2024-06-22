Out of the past: June 22

125 Years

June 22, 1899

Reed’s peerless full military band will furnish the music for the Maccabee lawn fete at the home of Dr. Milholland tomorrow evening. Come and eat Busser’s cream and enjoy the music.

——-

A party of young men of Sidney have issued invitations for a boating party down the canal tomorrow evening. The party will leave the Steinle club house, where the evening will be spent in dancing. The Klute orchestra will furnish music.

100 Years

June 22, 1924

The birthday of L.M. Studevant was the occasion for a happy gathering at Short’s Saturday evening. The officers, directors and staff of the Peoples Savings & Loan Association took this opportunity to dine with Mr. Studevant and extend to him their well-wishes. Mr. Studevant organized and has been connected with the Peoples Savings & Loan Association for the entire 37 years of existence.

——-

Temporary injunction has been granted the Western Ohio Railway company against the county treasurers of Allen, Auglaize, Shelby, Miami, Hancock and Mercer counties restraining the public officials from collecting $45,417 which amount is alleged to cover taxes on the company’s property. The company alleges that the tax valuation of its property fixed by the state tax commission last year is excessive and more than the true valuation.

75 Years

June 22, 1949

Sidney’s youth will have a supervised place to swim this summer, thanks to the initiative of the Junior Chamber of Commerce and four members – Don Thoma, Charles Williams, Bernard Gasaway and Thomas Anderson, Jr. Every effort is being made to have Miller’s pool in southeast Sidney open this weekend.

——-

In a manner that persuaded even the most skeptical to board their bandwagon in the city softball league, the Sexauer Bakers combined beautiful pitching with a murderous assault to drop Harris Jewelers with a violent third from a sharing interest in first place by a 4-0 margin at Holy Angels field last evening.

50 Years

June 22, 1974

The Way International Bible study organization will hold its “Rock of Ages” festival Aug. 15-18 at the Shelby County fairgrounds. From 6,000 to 8,000 people per day are expected to attend.

——-

Sidney rescue squad workers yesterday assisted a Versailles man injured in a fight at the White Front Café, N. Ohio Ave.

25 Years

June 22, 1999

The recking ball is scheduled to hit the Vespa House/Chevy’s Lounge building today following action by two city boards Monday allow a new CVS pharmacy to be located there. A new CVS building with 7,423 square feet of floor space will be going in at the northeast corner of Michigan Street and Fourth Avenue.

——-

By a 4-1 vote Monday night, the Sidney Planning Commission approved the final plat for Phase V of the Plum Ridge Subdivision.

——-

MAPLEWOOD – The Maplewood United Methodist Women hosted a recent mother-daughter banquet in keeping with the theme “Mother’s Treasure Chest.” A carry-in dinner was served to approximately 40 people in attendance.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.