Photos: Parish Picnic held

Talitha Bezy, of Sidney, walks away with two prizes from the Duck Pond carnival game on Saturday at Holy Angels Parish Picnic.

Carter Rigel, of Sidney, kicks a football towards goal posts on Saturday as part of a game at Holy Angels Parish Picnic.

William Cotterman, left, of Sidney, and Bennett Wagner, of Miamisburg, open pull tabs on Saturday at Holy Angels Parish Picnic.

Amaya Munoz, of Sidney, waves while in a carnival swing ride on Saturday at Holy Angels Parish Picnic.

Brock Francis, of Sidney, takes a spin on Saturday in a carnival swing ride at Holy Angels Parish Picnic.

Maximilian Armstrong, of Dublin, sits in a race car shaped carnival ride on Saturday at Holy Angels Parish Picnic.

Ryan Meyer, left, of Troy, falls into a tank of water on Saturday after his grandpa, Keith Meyer, of Russia, pushed a bullseye with his hand on a dunk tank. The dunk tank was one of the activities held at Holy Angels Parish Picnic. Ryan Meyer is a Lehman Catholic High School student.

Jim McCracken, of Anna, shakes spice onto burgers while cooking them on Saturday at Holy Angels Parish Picnic.

Emmit Huston, of Sidney, picks out a cake on Saturday after his number came up while playing the cake wheel at Holy Angels Parish Picnic.

The band “Kevin and the Others” perform on Saturday at Holy Angels Parish Picnic.

Cavalier Joe, left to right, gets a hug from Harris Winemiller on Saturday as Lyla Vondenhuevel, both of Sidney, waits her turn at Holy Angels Parish Picnic.