Photos: Lake Loramie hosts 75th birthday party of ODNR

Zendaya Hayes, left, of Russia, gets a look at the face paint job given to her by Christina Mackey, of Anna, on Saturday. Sand art, a Buckeye Trail Hike and Archery were some of the other activities available during a 75th birthday party for Ohio state parks at Lake Loramie State Park.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Naturalist Aide Polly Bargar, left, of St. Paris, plays catch using scoops with Braxton Nelson, of Ironton, on Saturday. Face painting, a Buckeye Trail Hike and Archery were some of the other activities available during a 75th birthday party for Ohio state parks at Lake Loramie State Park.
Sophia Walls, of Kenton, fills a container with different colors of sand on Saturday. Face painting, a Buckeye Trail Hike and Archery were some of the activities available during a 75th birthday party for Ohio state parks at Lake Loramie State Park.
