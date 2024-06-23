Photos: Lake Loramie hosts 75th birthday party of ODNR

LUKE GRONNEBERG
Zendaya Hayes, left, of Russia, gets a look at the face paint job given to her by Christina Mackey, of Anna, on Saturday. Sand art, a Buckeye Trail Hike and Archery were some of the other activities available during a 75th birthday party for Ohio state parks at Lake Loramie State Park.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Naturalist Aide Polly Bargar, left, of St. Paris, plays catch using scoops with Braxton Nelson, of Ironton, on Saturday. Face painting, a Buckeye Trail Hike and Archery were some of the other activities available during a 75th birthday party for Ohio state parks at Lake Loramie State Park.

Sophia Walls, of Kenton, fills a container with different colors of sand on Saturday. Face painting, a Buckeye Trail Hike and Archery were some of the activities available during a 75th birthday party for Ohio state parks at Lake Loramie State Park.

