Assistant Coordinator Emergency SKYWARN Joe Clark, of Sidney, attempts to make contact with someone in Oregon on Saturday using a ham radio at the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency building. Clark was taking part in “Field Day.” During Field Day emergency radio volunteers attempt to make contact with as many contacts as possible around the country on an emergency station. Field Day is used as a simulation for disaster communications. Clark’s radio call sign is KC6NLX.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News