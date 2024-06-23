Photos: Maria Stein Country Fest

Alex Will, of Maria Stein, finds himself upside down after being bumped into while taking part in “bubble ball” on Sunday at Maria Stein Country Fest. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Ben Heyne, of Coldwater, uses an aerosol can to warm up a spray paint painting of mountains he was making on Sunday at Maria Stein Country Fest. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News People attend on Sunday the Maria Stein Country Fest. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Spectators attend the diesel truck pull on Sunday at Maria Stein Country Fest. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Brooklyn Thobe, of Osgood, makes use of a water mister to cool down on Sunday at Maria Stein Country Fest. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

