Sidney Municipal Court: May 2024

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Colton Spriggs, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Michael A. Dowling, 60, of Haines City, Florida, was charged with commercial speed, $135 fine.
Kyle Jacob Evans, 21, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Bryan Paul Klingshirn, 55, of Celina, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
William T. Redmon, 60, of Piqua, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Jennifer Marie Parsons, 39, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lorma J. Baber, 83, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.
Jesus Adrian Valencia Sanchez, 22, of Montebello, California, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Malaina Little, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Justin Aaron Hess, 35, of Lima, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $222 fine.
Brittany L. Schwartz, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ryan Messer, 37, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Alexandra Rae Bragg, 36, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lindsey Suzanne Campana, 42, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Julian Marie Kies, 21, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Courtney Christine Loe, 32, of Batavia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tevin M. Morris, 26, of Marion, Iowa, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.
Sophia C. Watterson, 18, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $211 fine.
Melinda A. Warner, 54, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Andrew David Michael Werndli, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Renee G. Oliver, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tarak Bahawi, 42, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions – dismissed, $111 fine.
Michael Shannon, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions, $213 fine.
Marla Dalenne Haylett-Rurka, 55, of Allen, Michigan, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.
Della R. Mees, 76, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.
Robert E. Bower, 75, of Fort Loramie, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Trevor Jason Kloeppel, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Isaiah Jr Roser, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Douglas J. Wyen, 59, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Jason Adam Hanley, 24, of Greenville, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Elijah Blake Douglas, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Cassidy Nicole Manns, 41, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
John A. Schoettgen, Jr., 40, of Centerville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Austin Michael Sutter, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Isaac John Carder, 42, of Wapakoneta, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Janice Monnin, 43, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Billie Joseph Williams, 56, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Sheila Kay Kimbler, 62, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.
Craig Baumgarner, 56, of Upper Sandusky, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Jeryl Brent Cooke, 78, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Renelus Dorce, 41, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Camilla Green, 31, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Stanley V. Prenger, 79, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Jamie L. Ritter, 44, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Yosuf Sajjad, 40, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gage Anthony Sherman, 20, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.