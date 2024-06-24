Sidney Municipal Court: May 2024

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Colton Spriggs, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Michael A. Dowling, 60, of Haines City, Florida, was charged with commercial speed, $135 fine.

Kyle Jacob Evans, 21, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bryan Paul Klingshirn, 55, of Celina, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

William T. Redmon, 60, of Piqua, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Jennifer Marie Parsons, 39, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lorma J. Baber, 83, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Jesus Adrian Valencia Sanchez, 22, of Montebello, California, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Malaina Little, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Justin Aaron Hess, 35, of Lima, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $222 fine.

Brittany L. Schwartz, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan Messer, 37, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Alexandra Rae Bragg, 36, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lindsey Suzanne Campana, 42, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Julian Marie Kies, 21, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Courtney Christine Loe, 32, of Batavia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tevin M. Morris, 26, of Marion, Iowa, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Sophia C. Watterson, 18, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $211 fine.

Melinda A. Warner, 54, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew David Michael Werndli, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Renee G. Oliver, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tarak Bahawi, 42, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions – dismissed, $111 fine.

Michael Shannon, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions, $213 fine.

Marla Dalenne Haylett-Rurka, 55, of Allen, Michigan, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Della R. Mees, 76, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Robert E. Bower, 75, of Fort Loramie, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Trevor Jason Kloeppel, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Isaiah Jr Roser, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Douglas J. Wyen, 59, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jason Adam Hanley, 24, of Greenville, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Elijah Blake Douglas, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Cassidy Nicole Manns, 41, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John A. Schoettgen, Jr., 40, of Centerville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Austin Michael Sutter, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Isaac John Carder, 42, of Wapakoneta, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Janice Monnin, 43, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Billie Joseph Williams, 56, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Sheila Kay Kimbler, 62, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.

Craig Baumgarner, 56, of Upper Sandusky, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jeryl Brent Cooke, 78, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Renelus Dorce, 41, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Camilla Green, 31, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stanley V. Prenger, 79, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Jamie L. Ritter, 44, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Yosuf Sajjad, 40, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gage Anthony Sherman, 20, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.