SIDNEY — Sidney City Council reappointed one person to the zoning board of appeals and one person to the revolving loan committee during its meeting on Monday in City Hall.

James Lehmkuhl was reappointed to the zoning board of appeals; his term will expire June 30, 2029. Lehmkuhl was first appointed to the board in 2019. Vice mayor Steve Wagner, who is the council liaison to the ZBA, said before the resolution to reappoint Lehmkuhl was unanimously passed that he has performed his role well.

Don Goettemoeller was unanimously reappointed to the revolving loan committee. The term will expire July 1, 2027. He has served on the committee since 1997.

The council approved resolutions for the consolidation of four lots into one lot on 1521 Port Jefferson Rd. and four lots in the Burr Oak subdivision.

During comments from council members, Scott Roddy praised all involved in running the farmer’s market on Saturday morning in downtown Sidney and in Boots in the Street, which took place June 15. City manager Andrew Bowsher said there was only one incident reported at the concert, and the event went smoothly. He said a meeting with concert organizers and city officials is planned for July.

Council member Mardie Milligan asked about windows above the Alcove in downtown Sidney that seem to always be open. Bowsher said contact with the business owner about the issue has been made, and contact will be made again.

Wagner expressed concerns about the new crosswalk under the arch across from the Courthouse on South Main Avenue. The crosswalk was recently painted solid white, with the city of Sidney logo on it. Wagner said he recently witnessed a near-accident in which a car didn’t yield to pedestrians trying to cross.

Bowsher said the city wasn’t totally happy with the paint job on the crosswalk and said it is looking for ways to improve visibility. He also said adding signs near the crosswalk is being considered.

Sidney mayor Mike Barhorst said he was happy to see materials are being moved back into the Ohio Building. Bowsher said the rehabilitation effort of the building is progressing.

The council discussed the appointment of a public official and the purchase of property for public purposes in executive session.

Council members Cory Huelskamp and Joe Moniaci were absent.

