Photo: Meeting the Miss Independence contestants

The 2024 Fort Loramie Liberty Days Miss Independence contestants are, left to right, Anna Ruhenkamp, Hallie Grillot, Summer Hoying, Autumn Turner, Harley Eilerman and Lucy Siegel. The contestants were taking part in prejudging at the Wilderness Trail Museum on Tuesday. The Miss Independence contest will be held at Fort Loramie Liberty Days at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
