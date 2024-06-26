Agencies and organizations benefit community

Sidney and Shelby County boast of a number of agencies and organizations whose mission is to promote the growth of business and industry. There are also agencies geared toward the youth of the community, veterans, civic organizations and those dedicated to help families.
These agencies and organizations are:
Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce
101 S. Ohio Ave., Floor 2
Sidney, OH. 45365
Jeff Raible, president
Contact: 937-492-9122
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.SidneyShelbyChamber.com
Sidney Visitors Bureau
101 S. Ohio Ave., Floor 2
Sidney, OH. 45365
Jeff Raible, executive director
Contact: 937-492-9122
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.VisitSidneyShelby.com
Sidney Alive
110 E. Poplar St., Suite 203
Sidney, OH. 45365
Amy Breinich, director
Contact: 937-658-6945
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.sidneyalive.org
Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership
101 S. Ohio Ave., Floor 2
Sidney, OH. 45365
James A. Hill, executive director
Contact: 937-498-9554
Email: [email protected]
Fort Loramie Area Chamber of Commerce
P.O. Box 368, Fort Loramie, OH. 45845
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fortloramiechamber.com
Greater Jackson Center Area Growth Association
P.O. Box 690
Jackson Center, OH. 45334
Contact: Bruce Metz, 937-596-6314
Email: [email protected]
Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors
1087 N. Market St.
Troy, OH. 45373
Phone: 937-335-8501
Fax: 937-335-8201
Email: [email protected]
YOUTH
4-H, Ohio State University Extension Office
For ages 5 (and in kindergarten) through 19.
810 Fair Road, Sidney, OH. 45365
Contact: Judie Gaerke, Office Associate, 937-498-7239 or [email protected]
Website: shelby.osu.edu
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke Counties
Shelby County office:
2840 Wapakoneta Ave.
P.O. Box 885
Sidney, OH. 45365
Contact: 937-492-7611
Website: www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org
Boy Scouts of America-Shelby County
Contact: Patrick Higgins, Two Rivers District executive director, 937-665-1071
Website: www.beascout.org
Girl Scouts of Western Ohio
For ages 5 through 18.
Contact: 888-350-5090 or [email protected]
Website: www.gswo.org
Kids Learning Place – CORS Head Start
1502 N. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH. 45365
Contact: 937-492-8787
Website: www.councilonruralservices.org
IUTIS Club Inc.
2329 Wapakoneta Ave.
Sidney, OH. 45365
Contact: Bob Hull, 937-492-2620
Shelby County Youth Soccer
P.O. Box 4391
Sidney, OH. 45365
Contact: 937-497-9177
www.sidneysoccer.com
Sidney Youth Football
Website: sidneyfootball.com
Contact: Todd Cagle, 937-645-5982 or [email protected]
Sidney-Shelby County YMCA
300 E. Parkwood St.
Sidney, OH. 45365
Contact: 937-492-9134
Website: www.sidney-ymca.org
S & H Products
435 Stolle Ave.
Sidney, OH. 45365
Contact: 937-492-3596
Website: www.sandhproducts.com
Veterans, civic groups
American Legion
The American Legion is the largest veterans organization in Ohio with more than 140,000 members and 605 posts. Worldwide, the Legion numbers nearly 3 million men and women in some 15,000 posts.
Local posts: Sidney Post 217, 1265 Fourth Ave., 937-492-6410; Heiland Post 446, located between Anna and Botkins; Fort Loramie Post 355, 31 N. Main St., 937-295-2851; Jackson Center Post 493, 627 E. College St., 937-596-6386; Minster Post 387, 46 S. Cleveland St., 419-628-4387; New Bremen Post 241, 6458 State Route 66, 419-629-2357; New Knoxville Post 444, 204 N. Mill St., 419-753-2714.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Local posts are active in Sidney, Versailles and Minster. All follow the VFW tradition of helping both members and their communities and providing a place for veterans to enjoy the company of other veterans.
Local posts: Sidney, 1265 Fourth Ave., 937-492-6410; Versailles, 106 S. Center St., 937-526-5959; Minster, 46 S. Cleveland St., 419-628-4387.
Disabled American Veterans
DAV provides free assistance to help veterans obtain benefits and services earned through their military service. It is funded through its membership dues and public contributions. James Moorman is the commander of DAV chapter 48.
1265 N. Fourth Ave.
Sidney, OH. 45365
Contact: 937-492-6410
Catholic War Veterans of Russia
Jake Guillozet commands Post No. 661 at 2444 Kelch Road in Russia. The primary objective of Catholic War Veterans is to make the nation aware of the struggle and needs of many veterans and their widows.
Contact: 937-526-5575
Sidney AMVETS
Located at 1319 N. Fourth Ave. with Terry Cupp as commander, Post No. 1986 endeavors to provide fellow veterans the support they deserve. The effort takes many forms, from the professional advice offered by service officers on earned veterans benefits, to legislative efforts in Washington, D.C., to the work done by their hospital volunteers.
Contact: 937-497-1986.
FREEMASONS
Freemasonry is the oldest, largest and most widely recognized fraternal organization in the world. Freemasonry unites men of good character who, though of different religious, ethnic or social backgrounds, share a belief in the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of mankind.
Temperance 73 Lodge
303 E. Poplar St., Sidney
Meetings: First Thursday of each month
Contact: Robert Allen, 937-658-2367
Website: www.temperancelodge73.com
Stokes 305 Lodge
123 W. Main St., Port Jefferson
Meetings: First and third Wednesday of each month
Contact: 937-394-2162
OTHER CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS
Altrusa Club
The Sidney Altrusa Club networks to provide community service with a focus on the promotion of literacy and goodwill.
Meetings: First Wednesday of each month (except July) at 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Bev Mintchell, 937-498-9431
Kiwanis Club of Sidney
A global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.
Meetings: Every Wednesday at noon at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Contact: [email protected]
Moose Lodge
The Moose Lodge in Sidney is at 1200 N. Broadway Ave.
Contact: 937-492-5900
Rotary Club
Rotary International is the the world’s first service club organization with more than 1.2 million members in 33,000 clubs worldwide. Members are volunteers who work locally, regionally and internationally to combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, provide education and job training, promote peace and eradicate polio under the motto “Service Above Self.”
Meetings: Sidney: Meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at noon at the Amos Memorial Public Library, Sidney; Versailles: Every Wednesday at noon; New Bremen/New Knoxville: Every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.;
Contact: Sidney: President April Orsborne, 937-492-8354, ext. 103; Versailles: 937-526-4611; New Bremen/New Knoxville: 419-629-3450;
Toastmasters
Toastmasters clubs help people improve their communication and leadership skills and find the courage to change. Meetings are in the form of learn-by-doing workshops in which participants hone their speaking and leadership skills in a friendly atmosphere.
Meetings: First Thursday of each month at noon at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA
Contact: Ed Trudeau, 937-498-3433 or [email protected]
SENIOR AGENCIES
Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County
304 S. West Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5266
www.srcentersidney-shelby.com
Rachel Hale, director
FAMILY AGENCIES
Department of
Job & Family Services Children and Adult Protective Services
227 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-498-4981
Sarah Dirksen, deputy director
Foster Care and Adoptive Services
227 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-498-4981
Sarah Dirksen, deputy director
Child Care Referral Service
227 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-498-4981
Sarah Seger, supervisor
Employment Services
227 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-498-4981
Helen Scott, deputy director
Child Support Division
227 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-498-4981
Jill Dodds, administrator, and Tara Joseph, supervisor
Food Stamp, Medicaid and Cash Assistance
227 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-498-4981
Jill Thompson, administrator
Job Center
227 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-498-4981
Helen Scott, deputy director
Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services
1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000
Troy, OH 45373
937-335-7727
Fax, 937-335-8816
Crisis hotline: 800-351-7374
www.tcbmds.org
Shelby County Recovery Inc.
202 N. Walnut Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
Fax, 937-492-6971
Crisis hotline: 800-351-7347
Angela Allison, director
Shelby County Counseling Center Inc.
1101 N. Vandemark Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-8080
Julie Clay, director
SafeHaven Inc.
(Miami/Shelby County site)
633 N. Wayne St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-615-0126
or
322 Fair St.
Greenville, OH 45331
937-548-7233
or
1101 N. Vandemark Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-658-6930
www.safehaveninc.com
Douglas Metcalfe, director
Catholic Social Services
100 S. Main Ave., Suite 101
Sidney, OH 45365
Sidney, OH 45365
Katherine Sell, executive director
937-498-4593
833-289-0227.
Fax: 937-493-0269
e-mail: [email protected]
Web Site: www.cssmv.org
New Choices, Inc.
P.O. Box 4182
Sidney, OH 45365
937-498-7261 (24-hour crisis hotline)
Alternate phone: 937-498-7561
Danielle E. Sweitzer, executive director
www.newchoicesinc.org
Family and Children First Council of Shelby County
101 N. Vandemark Road
Mail to 129 E. Court St.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-8080 ext. 214
Jodie Brewer, contact person
www.shelbycountyfcfc.com
Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY)
1065 Fairington Drive
Sidney, OH 45365
937-497-7239
866-497-7239
Fax: 937-497-7238
Rachelle Kistner, treatment director
www.safy.org
Women’s Center of Sidney
2579 Michigan St.
(behind Culver’s)
Sidney, OH 45365
937-498-4425
Joanie Prueter, manager
Right to Life of Shelby County
102 Poplar St.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-498-1812
Anne Schmiesing, director
Planned Parenthood of the Greater Miami Valley
800-230-Plan (7526)
www.plannedparenthood.org
American Red Cross of the Northern Miami Valley
1314 Barnhart Road
Troy , OH 45373
937-332-1414
www.redcross.org/oh/troy
Shelby County United Way
P.O. Box 751
232 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-2101
Fax: 937-492-1552
www.shelbycounitedway.org
Karla Young, executive director
Consumer Credit Counseling Services
1245 Wapakoneta Ave., Suite A
P.O. Box 4545
Sidney, Ohio 45365-4545
937-492-1953
Fax: 492-4440
Renee Phillips, Sidney office counselor
Legal Aid
866-837-8847
www.lawolaw.org
Shelby Metropolitan Housing Authority (SMHA)
706 N. Wagner Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-498-9898
Fax: 937-498-4946
www.shelbymha.org
Judith Wells, executive director
Sidney-Shelby County Health Department
202 W. Poplar St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7249
Fax: 937-498-7013
Erica Lentz, health commissioner
www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org
Alpha Center
950 Childrens Home Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-9758
Justin Neu, executive director
www.alphacommunitycenter.org
Mercy Mission House
950 Childrens Home Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-815-1777
Emily Neu, extecutive director
Agape Distribution/Combined Community Food Pantry
P.O. Box 808
209 S. Brooklyn Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-4368
Fax: 937-497-0329
my.agapedistribution.org
The Salvation Army
419 N. Buckeye Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-8412
FISH (Friends In Service to Humanity)
1128 Michigan St.
Sidney, Ohio 45365
937-492-1760
Bonnie Banks, chairman
St. John’s Lutheran Thrift Shop
319 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-0337
Mary Cooke, director
Goodwill Industries & Easter Seals
Retail store
417 E. Court St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7537 Sidney retail store
Phone: 937-461-4800 main offices-Dayton
www.gesmv.org
AGRICULTURE
United States Department of Agriculture
1400 Independence Ave., S.W.
Washington, DC 20250
Phone: 202-720-2791
The Ohio State University Extension Office
810 Fair Road, Sidney, OH 45365-2949
Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Judie Gaerke, Extension Office Associate
Phone: 937-498-7239
Rylee Kay Puthoff, Agricultural and Natural Resources educator
Phone: 937-498-7242
Fax: 937-498-7241
Katie Hughes, 4-H youth development educator
Phone: 937-498-7243
Web site: www.shelby.osu.edu
Shelby County Farm Bureau
105 E. Bremen St.
P.O. Box 310
New Knoxville, OH 45871
Phone: 877-775-7642
Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Director Jill Smith
Email: [email protected]
Shelby County Cattleman’s Association
President Jason Gibbs
Phone 937- 538-7178
www.shelbycountycattlemen.com
Shelby County Pork Producers
Phone 937-726-2445
Ohio Farmers Union
1011 N. Defiance St., Ottawa, OH 45875
Phone: 419-523-5300
Email: [email protected]
www.ohfarmersunion.org
Ohio Cattleman’s Association
10600 U.S. Highway 42, Marysville, OH 43040
Phone: 614-873-6736
Fax: 614-873-6835
Email: [email protected]
www.ohiocattle.org
Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association
59 Greif Parkway
Delaware, OH 43015
Phone: 740-201-8088
Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director
Ohio Pork Producers Council
5930 Sharon Woods Blvd, Suite 101,
Columbus, Ohio 43229
Phone: 614-882-5887
Fax: 614-882-6077
Web site: www.ohiopork.org
Email: [email protected]
Ohio Soybean Council
918 Proprietors Road., Suite A,
Worthington, OH 43085
Phone: 614-476-3100
Fax: 614-476-9576
Toll Free: 888-SOY-OHIO
The Arts
Gateway Arts Council
216 N. Miami Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
Exhibits, professional performances, classes, events
Ellen Keyes, executive director
Phone: 937-498-2787
Website: www.gatewayartscouncil.org
Sidney Dance Company
104 E. Poplar St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Performances by student dancers and community performers
Molly McFarland, director
Phone: 937-492-3767
Amos Memorial Public Library
230 E. North St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Suzanne Cline, director
Phone: 937-492-8354
Sidney Civic Band
Professional ensemble offering free concerts on the courtsquare and elsewhere
Phone: 937-726-3408
Swing Era Band
Professional ensemble performing music from the 1930s to the 1970s
www.swingeraband.com
Historic Sidney Theatre
120 B W. Poplar St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Established in 1921, The Historic Sidney Theatre is a concert and performance venue for the Shelby County region.
Contact: Lainey Wilson
Phone: 937-498-1921
www.sidneytheatre.org