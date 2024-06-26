Agencies and organizations benefit community

Sidney and Shelby County boast of a number of agencies and organizations whose mission is to promote the growth of business and industry. There are also agencies geared toward the youth of the community, veterans, civic organizations and those dedicated to help families.

These agencies and organizations are:

Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce

101 S. Ohio Ave., Floor 2

Sidney, OH. 45365

Jeff Raible, president

Contact: 937-492-9122

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.SidneyShelbyChamber.com

Sidney Visitors Bureau

101 S. Ohio Ave., Floor 2

Sidney, OH. 45365

Jeff Raible, executive director

Contact: 937-492-9122

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.VisitSidneyShelby.com

Sidney Alive

110 E. Poplar St., Suite 203

Sidney, OH. 45365

Amy Breinich, director

Contact: 937-658-6945

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.sidneyalive.org

Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership

101 S. Ohio Ave., Floor 2

Sidney, OH. 45365

James A. Hill, executive director

Contact: 937-498-9554

Email: [email protected]

Fort Loramie Area Chamber of Commerce

P.O. Box 368, Fort Loramie, OH. 45845

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fortloramiechamber.com

Greater Jackson Center Area Growth Association

P.O. Box 690

Jackson Center, OH. 45334

Contact: Bruce Metz, 937-596-6314

Email: [email protected]

Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors

1087 N. Market St.

Troy, OH. 45373

Phone: 937-335-8501

Fax: 937-335-8201

Email: [email protected]

YOUTH

4-H, Ohio State University Extension Office

For ages 5 (and in kindergarten) through 19.

810 Fair Road, Sidney, OH. 45365

Contact: Judie Gaerke, Office Associate, 937-498-7239 or [email protected]

Website: shelby.osu.edu

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke Counties

Shelby County office:

2840 Wapakoneta Ave.

P.O. Box 885

Sidney, OH. 45365

Contact: 937-492-7611

Website: www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org

Boy Scouts of America-Shelby County

Contact: Patrick Higgins, Two Rivers District executive director, 937-665-1071

Website: www.beascout.org

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio

For ages 5 through 18.

Contact: 888-350-5090 or [email protected]

Website: www.gswo.org

Kids Learning Place – CORS Head Start

1502 N. Main Ave.

Sidney, OH. 45365

Contact: 937-492-8787

Website: www.councilonruralservices.org

IUTIS Club Inc.

2329 Wapakoneta Ave.

Sidney, OH. 45365

Contact: Bob Hull, 937-492-2620

Shelby County Youth Soccer

P.O. Box 4391

Sidney, OH. 45365

Contact: 937-497-9177

www.sidneysoccer.com

Sidney Youth Football

Website: sidneyfootball.com

Contact: Todd Cagle, 937-645-5982 or [email protected]

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA

300 E. Parkwood St.

Sidney, OH. 45365

Contact: 937-492-9134

Website: www.sidney-ymca.org

S & H Products

435 Stolle Ave.

Sidney, OH. 45365

Contact: 937-492-3596

Website: www.sandhproducts.com

Veterans, civic groups

American Legion

The American Legion is the largest veterans organization in Ohio with more than 140,000 members and 605 posts. Worldwide, the Legion numbers nearly 3 million men and women in some 15,000 posts.

Local posts: Sidney Post 217, 1265 Fourth Ave., 937-492-6410; Heiland Post 446, located between Anna and Botkins; Fort Loramie Post 355, 31 N. Main St., 937-295-2851; Jackson Center Post 493, 627 E. College St., 937-596-6386; Minster Post 387, 46 S. Cleveland St., 419-628-4387; New Bremen Post 241, 6458 State Route 66, 419-629-2357; New Knoxville Post 444, 204 N. Mill St., 419-753-2714.

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Local posts are active in Sidney, Versailles and Minster. All follow the VFW tradition of helping both members and their communities and providing a place for veterans to enjoy the company of other veterans.

Local posts: Sidney, 1265 Fourth Ave., 937-492-6410; Versailles, 106 S. Center St., 937-526-5959; Minster, 46 S. Cleveland St., 419-628-4387.

Disabled American Veterans

DAV provides free assistance to help veterans obtain benefits and services earned through their military service. It is funded through its membership dues and public contributions. James Moorman is the commander of DAV chapter 48.

1265 N. Fourth Ave.

Sidney, OH. 45365

Contact: 937-492-6410

Catholic War Veterans of Russia

Jake Guillozet commands Post No. 661 at 2444 Kelch Road in Russia. The primary objective of Catholic War Veterans is to make the nation aware of the struggle and needs of many veterans and their widows.

Contact: 937-526-5575

Sidney AMVETS

Located at 1319 N. Fourth Ave. with Terry Cupp as commander, Post No. 1986 endeavors to provide fellow veterans the support they deserve. The effort takes many forms, from the professional advice offered by service officers on earned veterans benefits, to legislative efforts in Washington, D.C., to the work done by their hospital volunteers.

Contact: 937-497-1986.

FREEMASONS

Freemasonry is the oldest, largest and most widely recognized fraternal organization in the world. Freemasonry unites men of good character who, though of different religious, ethnic or social backgrounds, share a belief in the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of mankind.

Temperance 73 Lodge

303 E. Poplar St., Sidney

Meetings: First Thursday of each month

Contact: Robert Allen, 937-658-2367

Website: www.temperancelodge73.com

Stokes 305 Lodge

123 W. Main St., Port Jefferson

Meetings: First and third Wednesday of each month

Contact: 937-394-2162

[email protected]

OTHER CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS

Altrusa Club

The Sidney Altrusa Club networks to provide community service with a focus on the promotion of literacy and goodwill.

Meetings: First Wednesday of each month (except July) at 5:30 p.m.

Contact: Bev Mintchell, 937-498-9431

Kiwanis Club of Sidney

A global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.

Meetings: Every Wednesday at noon at the Sidney Moose Lodge

Contact: [email protected]

Moose Lodge

The Moose Lodge in Sidney is at 1200 N. Broadway Ave.

Contact: 937-492-5900

Rotary Club

Rotary International is the the world’s first service club organization with more than 1.2 million members in 33,000 clubs worldwide. Members are volunteers who work locally, regionally and internationally to combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, provide education and job training, promote peace and eradicate polio under the motto “Service Above Self.”

Meetings: Sidney: Meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at noon at the Amos Memorial Public Library, Sidney; Versailles: Every Wednesday at noon; New Bremen/New Knoxville: Every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.;

Contact: Sidney: President April Orsborne, 937-492-8354, ext. 103; Versailles: 937-526-4611; New Bremen/New Knoxville: 419-629-3450;

Toastmasters

Toastmasters clubs help people improve their communication and leadership skills and find the courage to change. Meetings are in the form of learn-by-doing workshops in which participants hone their speaking and leadership skills in a friendly atmosphere.

Meetings: First Thursday of each month at noon at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA

Contact: Ed Trudeau, 937-498-3433 or [email protected]

SENIOR AGENCIES

Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County

304 S. West Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-492-5266

www.srcentersidney-shelby.com

Rachel Hale, director

FAMILY AGENCIES

Department of

Job & Family Services Children and Adult Protective Services

227 S. Ohio Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-498-4981

Sarah Dirksen, deputy director

Foster Care and Adoptive Services

227 S. Ohio Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-498-4981

Sarah Dirksen, deputy director

Child Care Referral Service

227 S. Ohio Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-498-4981

Sarah Seger, supervisor

Employment Services

227 S. Ohio Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-498-4981

Helen Scott, deputy director

Child Support Division

227 S. Ohio Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-498-4981

Jill Dodds, administrator, and Tara Joseph, supervisor

Food Stamp, Medicaid and Cash Assistance

227 S. Ohio Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-498-4981

Jill Thompson, administrator

Job Center

227 S. Ohio Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-498-4981

Helen Scott, deputy director

Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services

1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000

Troy, OH 45373

937-335-7727

Fax, 937-335-8816

Crisis hotline: 800-351-7374

www.tcbmds.org

Shelby County Recovery Inc.

202 N. Walnut Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Fax, 937-492-6971

Crisis hotline: 800-351-7347

Angela Allison, director

Shelby County Counseling Center Inc.

1101 N. Vandemark Road

Sidney, OH 45365

937-492-8080

Julie Clay, director

SafeHaven Inc.

(Miami/Shelby County site)

633 N. Wayne St.

Piqua, OH 45356

937-615-0126

or

322 Fair St.

Greenville, OH 45331

937-548-7233

or

1101 N. Vandemark Road

Sidney, OH 45365

937-658-6930

www.safehaveninc.com

Douglas Metcalfe, director

Catholic Social Services

100 S. Main Ave., Suite 101

Sidney, OH 45365

Sidney, OH 45365

Katherine Sell, executive director

937-498-4593

833-289-0227.

Fax: 937-493-0269

e-mail: [email protected]

Web Site: www.cssmv.org

New Choices, Inc.

P.O. Box 4182

Sidney, OH 45365

937-498-7261 (24-hour crisis hotline)

Alternate phone: 937-498-7561

Danielle E. Sweitzer, executive director

www.newchoicesinc.org

Family and Children First Council of Shelby County

101 N. Vandemark Road

Mail to 129 E. Court St.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-492-8080 ext. 214

Jodie Brewer, contact person

www.shelbycountyfcfc.com

Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY)

1065 Fairington Drive

Sidney, OH 45365

937-497-7239

866-497-7239

Fax: 937-497-7238

Rachelle Kistner, treatment director

www.safy.org

Women’s Center of Sidney

2579 Michigan St.

(behind Culver’s)

Sidney, OH 45365

937-498-4425

Joanie Prueter, manager

Right to Life of Shelby County

102 Poplar St.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-498-1812

Anne Schmiesing, director

Planned Parenthood of the Greater Miami Valley

800-230-Plan (7526)

www.plannedparenthood.org

American Red Cross of the Northern Miami Valley

1314 Barnhart Road

Troy , OH 45373

937-332-1414

www.redcross.org/oh/troy

Shelby County United Way

P.O. Box 751

232 S. Ohio Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-492-2101

Fax: 937-492-1552

www.shelbycounitedway.org

Karla Young, executive director

[email protected]

Consumer Credit Counseling Services

1245 Wapakoneta Ave., Suite A

P.O. Box 4545

Sidney, Ohio 45365-4545

937-492-1953

Fax: 492-4440

[email protected]

Renee Phillips, Sidney office counselor

Legal Aid

866-837-8847

www.lawolaw.org

Shelby Metropolitan Housing Authority (SMHA)

706 N. Wagner Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-498-9898

Fax: 937-498-4946

www.shelbymha.org

Judith Wells, executive director

Sidney-Shelby County Health Department

202 W. Poplar St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7249

Fax: 937-498-7013

Erica Lentz, health commissioner

[email protected]

www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org

Alpha Center

950 Childrens Home Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-9758

Justin Neu, executive director

www.alphacommunitycenter.org

Mercy Mission House

950 Childrens Home Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-815-1777

Emily Neu, extecutive director

Agape Distribution/Combined Community Food Pantry

P.O. Box 808

209 S. Brooklyn Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-4368

Fax: 937-497-0329

my.agapedistribution.org

The Salvation Army

419 N. Buckeye Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-492-8412

FISH (Friends In Service to Humanity)

1128 Michigan St.

Sidney, Ohio 45365

937-492-1760

Bonnie Banks, chairman

St. John’s Lutheran Thrift Shop

319 S. Ohio Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

937-492-0337

Mary Cooke, director

Goodwill Industries & Easter Seals

Retail store

417 E. Court St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7537 Sidney retail store

Phone: 937-461-4800 main offices-Dayton

www.gesmv.org

AGRICULTURE

United States Department of Agriculture

1400 Independence Ave., S.W.

Washington, DC 20250

Phone: 202-720-2791

The Ohio State University Extension Office

810 Fair Road, Sidney, OH 45365-2949

Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Judie Gaerke, Extension Office Associate

Phone: 937-498-7239

Rylee Kay Puthoff, Agricultural and Natural Resources educator

Phone: 937-498-7242

Fax: 937-498-7241

Katie Hughes, 4-H youth development educator

Phone: 937-498-7243

Web site: www.shelby.osu.edu

Shelby County Farm Bureau

105 E. Bremen St.

P.O. Box 310

New Knoxville, OH 45871

Phone: 877-775-7642

Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Director Jill Smith

Email: [email protected]

Shelby County Cattleman’s Association

President Jason Gibbs

Phone 937- 538-7178

www.shelbycountycattlemen.com

Shelby County Pork Producers

Phone 937-726-2445

Ohio Farmers Union

1011 N. Defiance St., Ottawa, OH 45875

Phone: 419-523-5300

Email: [email protected]

www.ohfarmersunion.org

Ohio Cattleman’s Association

10600 U.S. Highway 42, Marysville, OH 43040

Phone: 614-873-6736

Fax: 614-873-6835

Email: [email protected]

www.ohiocattle.org

Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association

59 Greif Parkway

Delaware, OH 43015

Phone: 740-201-8088

Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director

[email protected]

Ohio Pork Producers Council

5930 Sharon Woods Blvd, Suite 101,

Columbus, Ohio 43229

Phone: 614-882-5887

Fax: 614-882-6077

Web site: www.ohiopork.org

Email: [email protected]

Ohio Soybean Council

918 Proprietors Road., Suite A,

Worthington, OH 43085

Phone: 614-476-3100

Fax: 614-476-9576

Toll Free: 888-SOY-OHIO

The Arts

Gateway Arts Council

216 N. Miami Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Exhibits, professional performances, classes, events

Ellen Keyes, executive director

Phone: 937-498-2787

Website: www.gatewayartscouncil.org

Sidney Dance Company

104 E. Poplar St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Performances by student dancers and community performers

Molly McFarland, director

Phone: 937-492-3767

Amos Memorial Public Library

230 E. North St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Suzanne Cline, director

Phone: 937-492-8354

Sidney Civic Band

Professional ensemble offering free concerts on the courtsquare and elsewhere

Phone: 937-726-3408

Swing Era Band

Professional ensemble performing music from the 1930s to the 1970s

www.swingeraband.com

Historic Sidney Theatre

120 B W. Poplar St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Established in 1921, The Historic Sidney Theatre is a concert and performance venue for the Shelby County region.

Contact: Lainey Wilson

Phone: 937-498-1921

www.sidneytheatre.org