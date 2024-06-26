Area churches and religious organizations

While the earliest expressions of religion in the county were in the form of Bible studies in private homes, today’s religious expression is found in home Bible studies, Sunday morning church services and via the electronic media.
Many of the early churches were Methodist Episcopal, generally starting as house churches until churches could be built. The earliest religious groups in the county were Protestant. The first minister in Shelby County was the Rev. Daniel Story.
The oldest recorded Methodist society was organized at the Hardin residence of Cephas Carey. A Rev. Goddard led the 18-member congregation that met in members’ houses. In 1832, the group built a small brick church for $600. It was the first church built in Shelby County.
Today, the county has a wide variety of religious groups. About 90 organizations today consider themselves as Christian groups.
While all the religious groups in the county are Christian, there are Jewish, Hindu and Islamic religious groups in nearby counties.
In addition to county churches, there are other religious organizations that call Shelby County home.
Sidney’s Agape Warehouse is a non-denominational ministry that provides a food bank for the area’s needy. It also is a clearinghouse for a variety of items that area ministries may use. Agape also reaches out into nations around the world.
The Alpha Community Center is a city mission outreach to area residents. It provides food, Bible studies and help for those who have needs.
The Shelby County Ministerial Association is an organization of church leaders who meet monthly. They coordinate Christian events that transcend denominational barriers, discuss what is happening in the county, take stands on certain issues and coordinate social ministry.
The group also coordinates the chaplaincy outreach at the local hospital and schedule of writers for the “Your Pastor Speaks” articles in the Sidney Daily News.
The Council of Religious Education is an interdenominational group that provides a mobile Christian classroom near Sidney’s schools. It provides religious education for students whose parents desire it. Students attend a weekly class that covers Bible studies and Christian lifestyle issues.
The county also provides schools for families wanting a distinctively Christian education for their children.
Two Catholic schools are available: Holy Angels, a grade school, and Lehman Catholic High School.
Sidney Christian Academy Schools provides Protestant-focused education for grades kindergarten through high school.
Besides these schools, there are also Christian schools available in the nearby communities of New Bremen, Wapakoneta, Bellefontaine and Piqua.
There are also several Christian radio stations serving the county.
Locally, K-LOVE, 96.7 and 107.1 FM, is a contemporary Christian music station that appeals to young people.
WEEC, 100.7 FM, offers a blending of traditional music and Bible teaching programs.
Radio Maria is a tool of evangelization that serves the Catholic Church in the United States. Locally, Radio Maria may be heard at 88.7 FM WHJM, Anna.
Local and national ministries are also featured on several television channels for county residents.
CHRISTIAN
APOSTOLIC
Sidney Apostolic Temple
210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-7456
www.templeministries.net
Temple of Quincy
201 Main St., Quincy
Phone: 937-492-7456
www.templeministries.net
ASSEMBLY OF GOD
Cornerstone Assembly of God
1028 Park St., Sidney
Phone: 937-498-1328
https://ag.org
BAPTIST
Calvary Chapel Baptist Church
71 N. Hamilton St., Minster
Phone: 419-628-3717
Email: [email protected]
Calvary United Baptist Church
9480 N. County Road 25A, Sidney
Phone: 937-492-5662
Emmanuel Baptist Church
920 Sixth Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-0077
Faith Baptist Church
2555 Millcreek Road, Sidney
Phone: 937-492-3842
Victory Baptist Church
1601 South St., Piqua
Phone: 937-773-6469
First Baptist Church
309 E. North St., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-4909
www.firstbaptistchurchofsidneyohio.org
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
1069 Fairington Drive, Sidney
Phone: 937-498-4409
Grace Baptist Church
137 W. Edgewood St., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-9061
www.gracebaptistsidney.com
Indian Lake Baptist Church – multiple addresses found
340 West Lake St., Lakeview
Phone: 937-842-5977
Email: [email protected]
New Life Church PJBC
329 W. Main St., Port Jefferson
Phone: 937-497-0348
https://newlifechurchpjbc.webs.com/
Old Fashion Baptist Church
824 Second Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-1799
New Covenant Church
meets at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA
300 E. Park St., Sidney
937-582-6556
Email: [email protected]
Pemberton Baptist Church
20150 DeWeese Road, Sidney
Sidney Baptist Church
1322 E. Court St., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-7719
https://www.sidneybaptist.com/
Spring Creek Baptist Church
15333 E. Miami-Shelby Road, Piqua
Phone: 937-773-4215
Email: [email protected]
BRETHREN
Trinity Church of The Brethren
2220 N. Main Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-9937
CHRISTIAN CHURCH
(DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
First Christian Church
320 E. Russell Road, Sidney
Phone: 937-492-5025
Oran Christian Church
6424 Dawson Road, Sidney
Phone: 937-492-1393
CHURCH OF GOD
Connection Point Church
1510 Campbell Road, Sidney
Phone: 937-492-0094
https://www.connectionpt.church/
Northtowne Church Of God
2008 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-498-1476
THE CHURCH OF JESUS
CHRIST OF
LATTER-DAY SAINTS
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Piqua
475 W. Loy Road, Piqua
Phone: 937-773-8945
CONGREGATIONAL
CHRISTIAN
Houston Congregational Christian Church
4883 Russia-Houston Road, Houston
Phone: 937-295-3591
EPISCOPAL
St. Mark’s Episcopal
231 N. Miami Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-8584
FULL GOSPEL
Full Gospel Community Church
950 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney
Phone: 937-492-9438
INDEPENDENT
Buckeye Gospel Barn
322 E. Main St., Quincy
Phone: 937-585-6090
Central Bible Ministries
113 Kossuth St., Sidney
centralbibleministries.org
Phone: 937-498-1958
Christ The King Church
17570 State Route 274, Jackson Center
Phone: 937-596-6100
Transformed Life Church
421 Wood St., Piqua
Phone: 937-773-4004
Faith Alliance Church
6670 Knoxville Ave., New Bremen
Phone: 419-629-3688
Freedom Fellowship Worship
1690 Michigan St., Sidney
Lockington New Beginnings Church
10288 Museum Trail, Piqua (Lockington)
North Broadway Church of Christ
2655 N. Broadway Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-1500
Northland Church
Corner of County Road 25A and Sharp Road, south of Anna
Only Believe Ministries Christian Center
13815 Botkins Road, Botkins
Phone: 937-693-3554
Piqua Christian Church
3969 W. State Route 185, Piqua
Phone: 937-773-8143
Salvation Army Church
419 N. Buckeye Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-8412
Spring Creek Christian Church
63 Wiles Road, Sidney
Phone: 937-498-4209
Word of Life Ministries, International
451 Second Ave., Sidney
LUTHERAN
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
17714 Montra Road, Jackson Center
Phone: 937-596-6462
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
607 S. Main St., Jackson Center
Phone: 937-596-6516
Montra Lutheran Parish
17716 High St., Rural Route 1, Anna
Phone: 937-596-6509
Redeemer Lutheran Church
(Missouri Synod)
300 W. Mason Road, Sidney
Phone: 937-492-2461
St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church
18280 Pasco-Montra Road,
P.O. Box 547, Jackson Center
Phone: 937-693-3119
St. Jacob Lutheran
101 W. Main St., Anna
Phone: 937-394-4421
St. John’s Lutheran Church
120 W. Water St., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-8047
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
301 E. State St., Box 508, Botkins
Phone: 937-693-3261
Trinity Lutheran Church
(Southern Ohio Synod)
204 E. Wood St., Versailles
Phone: 937-467-6495
METHODIST
Anna United Methodist
201 W. North St., Anna
Phone: 937-394-4221
Website: www.annaumc.org
Botkins United Methodist
111 E. State St., Botkins
Phone: 937-693-2120
DeGraff United Methodist Church
1839 S. County Road 24, DeGraff
Phone: 937-585-5511
www.degraffumc.org
The Family of Grace United Methodist Church
9411 N. County Road 25A, Piqua
Phone: 937-772-8232
https://www.piquagrace.com/
Fletcher United Methodist Church
205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher
Phone: 937-368-2470
www.fletcherchurch.org
Hardin United Methodist Church
6073 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, Sidney
Phone: 937-492-4595
Jackson Center United Methodist Church
202 E. Pike St., Jackson Center
Phone: 937-596-6919
Maplewood United Methodist Church
21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood
Phone: 937-596-8155
New Hope United Methodist Church
8985 W. Mason Road
Corner of Mason Road and Patterson-Halpin Road, Sidney
Phone: 937-493-0065
www.sidneynewhope.org
New Knoxville United Methodist Church
109 S. Main St., New Knoxville
Phone: 419-753-2427
Pasco United Methodist Church
17483 State Route 706, Sidney
Phone: 937-492-4986
Pemberton United Methodist Church
6541 Main St., Pemberton
Phone: 937-492-2540
Email: [email protected]
Quincy United Methodist Church
111 South St., Quincy
Phone: 937-585-5114
Russell Road Church
340 W. Russell Road, Sidney
Phone: 937-492-6412
Email: [email protected]
Sidney First Methodist Church
230 E. Poplar St., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-9136
www.sidneyfirst.com
Versailles United Methodist Church
122 W. Wood St., Versailles
Phone: 937-526-3855
MISSIONARY
World Missions for Christ Church
231 Doering St., Sidney
Phone: 937-498-1166
MOUNT ZION HOLY UNION CHURCH OF GOD
Mount Zion Church of God House of Prayer
324 Grove St., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-3511
NAZARENE
Sidney First Church of the Nazarene
1899 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-4492
The Valley Church
meets at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 E. Park St., Sidney
Phone: 937-778-8822 or 937-552-9414
PENTECOSTAL
House of Prayer
613 Wilson Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-7443
Mount Zion Church of God
324 Grove St., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-3511
Pathway Open Bible Church
Sidney Inn, 400 Folkerth Ave.
Sidney
Phone: 937-239-2489
Sidney Church of God
321 N. Wagner Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-710-4601
Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God
2745 N. State Route 29, Sidney
Phone: 937-492-0770
www.solidrck.com
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian Church
202 N. Miami Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-4597
www.sidneyfirstpres.org
ROMAN CATHOLIC
Church of the Holy Redeemer
120 Eastmoor Drive, New Bremen
Phone: 419-629-2543
Egypt St. Joseph Church
Ohio 364 and Minster-Egypt Road
Phone: 419-628-2614
Holy Angels Catholic Church
324 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-498-2307
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
9377 State Route 119, Anna
Phone: 937-394-3823
St. Augustine Parish
48 N. Hanover St., Minster
Phone: 419-628-2614
St. Lawrence Church, Rhine, and
Immaculate Conception Church
16053 Botkins Road, Botkins
Phone: 419-738-2115
St. Remy Church
108 E. Main St., Russia
Phone: 937-526-3437
St. Michael Church
33 Elm St., Fort Loramie
Phone: 937-295-2891
St. Peter and Paul Church
6788 State Route 66, Newport
Phone: 937-295-3001
UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
First United Church of Christ
West Bremen and St. Marys streets
New Knoxille
Phone: 419-753-2446
Greenview United Church of Christ
3041 Leatherwood Creek Road, Sidney
Phone: 937-492-9579
Email: [email protected]
Immanuel United Church of Christ
8888 State Route 274, Kettlersville
Phone: 937-693-2853
Email: [email protected]
St. Paul United Church of Christ
119 N. Franklin St., New Bremen
Phone: 419-629-2502
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ
707 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-8540
St. Peter’s United Church of Christ
303 Franklin St., New Bremen
Phone: 419-629-2175
WESLEYAN
The Sidney Wesleyan Fellowship Church
621 Second Ave., Sidney
Phone: 937-492-0475
OTHER FAITHS
HINDU
Hindu Temple of Dayton
2615 Temple Lane, Beavercreek
Phone: 937-429-4455
ISLAM
Ahmadiyya Movement in Islam Mosque
637 Randolph St., Dayton
Phone: 937-268-0279
JEWISH
Temple Anshe Emeth
320 Caldwell St., Piqua
Mailing Address: 3808 Beanblossom Road, Greenville, OH 45331
Phone: 937-726-2166
Email: [email protected]