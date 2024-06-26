Area churches and religious organizations

While the earliest expressions of religion in the county were in the form of Bible studies in private homes, today’s religious expression is found in home Bible studies, Sunday morning church services and via the electronic media.

Many of the early churches were Methodist Episcopal, generally starting as house churches until churches could be built. The earliest religious groups in the county were Protestant. The first minister in Shelby County was the Rev. Daniel Story.

The oldest recorded Methodist society was organized at the Hardin residence of Cephas Carey. A Rev. Goddard led the 18-member congregation that met in members’ houses. In 1832, the group built a small brick church for $600. It was the first church built in Shelby County.

Today, the county has a wide variety of religious groups. About 90 organizations today consider themselves as Christian groups.

While all the religious groups in the county are Christian, there are Jewish, Hindu and Islamic religious groups in nearby counties.

In addition to county churches, there are other religious organizations that call Shelby County home.

Sidney’s Agape Warehouse is a non-denominational ministry that provides a food bank for the area’s needy. It also is a clearinghouse for a variety of items that area ministries may use. Agape also reaches out into nations around the world.

The Alpha Community Center is a city mission outreach to area residents. It provides food, Bible studies and help for those who have needs.

The Shelby County Ministerial Association is an organization of church leaders who meet monthly. They coordinate Christian events that transcend denominational barriers, discuss what is happening in the county, take stands on certain issues and coordinate social ministry.

The group also coordinates the chaplaincy outreach at the local hospital and schedule of writers for the “Your Pastor Speaks” articles in the Sidney Daily News.

The Council of Religious Education is an interdenominational group that provides a mobile Christian classroom near Sidney’s schools. It provides religious education for students whose parents desire it. Students attend a weekly class that covers Bible studies and Christian lifestyle issues.

The county also provides schools for families wanting a distinctively Christian education for their children.

Two Catholic schools are available: Holy Angels, a grade school, and Lehman Catholic High School.

Sidney Christian Academy Schools provides Protestant-focused education for grades kindergarten through high school.

Besides these schools, there are also Christian schools available in the nearby communities of New Bremen, Wapakoneta, Bellefontaine and Piqua.

There are also several Christian radio stations serving the county.

Locally, K-LOVE, 96.7 and 107.1 FM, is a contemporary Christian music station that appeals to young people.

WEEC, 100.7 FM, offers a blending of traditional music and Bible teaching programs.

Radio Maria is a tool of evangelization that serves the Catholic Church in the United States. Locally, Radio Maria may be heard at 88.7 FM WHJM, Anna.

Local and national ministries are also featured on several television channels for county residents.

