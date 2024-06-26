Calender of Events

There’s always something fun to do in Shelby County and its surrounding region.

ARTS AND CULTURE

Performances, exhibits, workshops, films, lectures and tours for all ages connect area residents to their community, their nation and their world.

Country Concert

Wednesday, July 10, 2024: camper party in C4 Energy Saloon: 5:30 p.m., Jet Jurgensmeyer; 7 p.m., Greylan James; 8:30 p.m., Dylan Schneider; and 10 p.m., Ashley Cooke.

Thursday, July 11, 2024: Drake Milligan, 3 p.m., C$ Energy Saloon; JoDee Messina, 4 p.m., main stage;Ian Munsick, 5 p.m., C4 Energy Saloon; Natalie Uhlenhake, 5 p.m., Coors Light Homegrown Honky Tonk; Wyatt McCubbin, 5 p.m., Dr. Pepper VIP Stage; Trace Adkins, 6 p.m., main stage; Conner Smith, 7 p.m., C4 Energy Saloon; GTG Winner, 7 p.m. Coors Light Homegrown Honky Tonk; Preston Cooper, 7 p.m., Dr. Pepper VIP Stage; Riley Green, 8 p.m., main stage; Wyatt McCubbin, 9:15 p.m., C4 Energy Saloon; Preston Cooper, 9:15 p.m., Coors Light Homegrown Honky Tonk; GTG Winner, 9:15 p.m., Dr. Pepper VIP Stage; and Cody Johnson, 10 p.m., main stage.

Friday, July 12, 2024: USA Karaoke Finals, 3 p.m. Craig Morgan, 4 p.m., main stage; C4 Energy Saloon; Anne Wilson, 5 p.m. C4 Energy Saloon; Julia Neville, 5 p.m. Coors Light Homegrown Honky Tonk; The Small Town Brothers, 5 p.m. Dr. Pepper VIP Stage; Big & Rich featuring Gretchen Wilson, 6 p.m., main stage; 49 Winchester, 7 p.m. C4 Eneeergy Saloon; The Small Town Brothers, 7 p.m., Coors Light Homegrown Honky Tonk; Abby Miller, 7 p.m. Dr. Pepper VIP Stage; Dustin Lynch, 8 p.m., main stage; Lauren Watkins, 9:15 p.m., C4 Energy Saloon; Abby Miller, 9:15 p.m., Coors Light Homegrown Honky Tonk; Julia Neville, 9:15 p.m., Dr. Pepper VIP Stage; and Lainey Wilson, 10 p.m., main stage.

Saturday, July 13, 2024: Rayne Johnson, 1 p.m. C4 Energy Saloon;Sara Evans, 2 p.m., main stage; Dasha, 4 p.m., C4 Energy Saloon; Warren Zeiders, 4 p.m., main stage; Kolby Cooper, 4 p.m., C4 Energy Saloon; Traie Myer, 5 p.m., Coors Light Homegrown Honky Tonk; 127 North, 5 p.m. Dr. Pepper VIP Stage; Clint Black, 6 p.m., main stage; Kameron Harlowe, 7 p.m., C4 Energy Saloon; Andi Jo Taylor, 7 p.m., Coors Light Homegrown Honky Tonk; Trae Myers, 7 p.m. Dr. Pepper VIP Stage; Bailey Zimmerman, 8 p.m., main stage; Ella Langley, 9:13 p.m., C4 Energy Saloon; 1267 North, 9:15 p.m., Coors Light Homegrown Honky Tonk; Rayne Johnson, 9:15 p.m., Dr. Pepper VIP Stage; and Hardy, 10 p.m., main stage.

Location: Hickory Hill Lakes, 7103 state Route 66, Newport

Contact: 937-295-3000, [email protected]

Website: www.countryconcert.com

Gateway Arts Council

Sept. 1 to Oct. 6: Bad Art by Good People, Gateway Arts Council Gallery

October 2024 – Bad Art Auction The Palazzo, Botkins

Nov. 9, 2024- The Frontmen; Tickets can be purchased at 937-498-2787/ Gatewayartscouncil.org

Dec. 8, 2024 – 3 Redneck Tenors Christmas SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR; Tickets can be purchased at 937-498-2787/ Gatewayartscouncil.org

Feb. 16, 2025 – Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston; Tickets can be purchased at 937-498-2787/ Gatewayartscouncil.org

March 2025 – Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit – Gateway Arts Council Gallery

May 11, 2025 – Tusk; Tickets can be purchased at 937-498-2787/ Gatewayartscouncil.org

April 2025 – Princess Ball

Location: 216 N. Miami Ave.

Contact: 937-498-2787

Website: www.gatewayartscouncil.org

Historic Sidney Theatre

Contact: 937-498-1921

Website: www.sidneytheatre.org

Lock One Community Arts

Oct. 13, 2024, 3 p.m.; Sons of Serendip Bridges Band — The Ultimate Eagle Experience

Nov. 3, 2024, 3 p.m.; Mike Super — Magic & Illusion Third Time’s A Charm

Dec. 8, 2024, 3 p.m.; ABBAFAB — ABBa Holly Jolly Christmas

March 16, 2025, 3 p.m.; Comedian Kellen Erskine with special guest Dave Dyer

April 6, 2025, 3 p.m.; the Texas Tenors – Stage & Screen

Location: James F. Dicke Auditorium in New Bremen High School, 901 E. Monroe St., New Bremen

Contact: 567-356-2048, [email protected]

Website: www.lockonearts.org

Shelby County Historical Society

July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, 2023

Third Saturday of the month, 5 to 7 p.m. – Cruise Sidney

Join us for a nostalgic look back at the joy of driving. Getting behind the wheel, driving slowly, hoping to see and be seen; those are the goals of our Cruise Sidney. The Route: Main Ave., to Russell Road to Wapak Ave., to Ohio Ave., down to the Big Four Bridge, back up Main Ave. Jump in at any place on the route, there is no starting point.

Don’t forget TAM 105.5 will be taking requests for your driving pleasure! 937-498-1055

June 28, 2024 – 25th Annual Graceland Cemetery Tour, 8 p.m.

June 29, 2024 – Tawawa Park’s 7th Annual Cruise-In, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the seventh anniversary of the Cruise-In. Cars and motorcycles welcome. Registration opens at 10 a.m. Free and open to the public.

Tawawa Park, 12 Tawawa Park Dr., Sidney.

July 18, 2023 – 8th Annual Afternoon Tea at the Ross Historical Center, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ticket required.

Tickets are available at The Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney.

July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, 2024: Cruise Downtown Sidney, 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 15, 2024 – Men’s Luncheon at the Ross Historical Center, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ticket required.

Tickets are available at The Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney.

Sept. 21-22, 2024 – 4th Bi-annual Civil War Living History Weekend at Tawawa Park.

Oct. 2, 2024 – Pioneer Day at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for Shelby County students.

Oct. 9-10, 2024 – 17th Annual Downtown Ghost Tour, 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m.

Don’t be surprised as you walk the streets of downtown Sidney if you are joined by past residents waiting to share their stories. Tickets required.

Meeting place TBD

Nov. 6-9, 2024 – Angels in the Attic at the Ross Center.

Dec. 7, 2024 – Christmas of Yesteryear, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ross Historical Center and the Wallace Center.

Join us for organizers 25th Christmas of Yesteryear!

Santa will be available for photos. Decorate a gingerbread house, make an ornament and enjoy popcorn and chestnuts roasted on an open fire! This event is free and open to the public.

Dec. 12, 2024 – Volunteer Party with Volunteer of the Yar award to be presented at the Ross Center. Time to be determined.

Dec. 14, 2023 – Wreaths Across America at Graceland Cemetery. wreath pick up starts at 10 a.m. with the program beginning at noon with wreath laying ceremonyt following the program.

Contact: 937-498-1653, [email protected]

Website: www.shelbycountyhistory.org

Shelby County Libraries

Art exhibits, book signings, lectures, and other activities TBA

Locations: Amos Memorial, 230 E. North St., Sidney; Anna Community, 304 N. Second St.; Philip Sheets Family Botkins Branch, 109 E. Lynn St.; Jackson Center Memorial Branch, 205 S. Linden; AJ Wise-Fort Loramie Branch, 300 E. Park St.; Russia Branch, 200 Raider St.

Contact: 937-492-8354

Website: shelbyco.lib.oh.us

Sidney Auto-vue Drive-In

1409 Fourth St., Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-5909

Website: http://www.sidneyautovue.com/

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sidneyautovuedrivein/

Sidney Civic Band

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: downtown Sidney on the North side of the Courtsquare All shows are free. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled.

June 28, 2024

July 5, 2024

July 12, 2024

July 19, 2024

Dec. 8, 2024: Annual Christmas Concert, 3 p.m., at the Connection Point Church of God on Campbell Road.

In case of bad weather, concerts will be held at The Connection Point Church of God on Campbell Road, unless otherwise announced.

Kathy McIntosh, director

Website: www.facebook.com/SidneyCivicBand

Sidney Dance Company

Performances TBA

Contact: 937-492-3767

Website: sidneydancecompany.org