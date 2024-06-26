Barbara Dulworth Community development director Mike Barhorst Council at-large Mayor Andrew Bowsher City manager David Busick Law director Cory Huelskamp Council at-large Duane Gaier Parks director Kari Egbert City Council clerk Chad Hollinger Fire chief Jenny VanMatre Council at-large Jon Crusey Public works director Mark McDonough Police chief Martha Milligan Council 1st Ward Joe Moniaci Council 2nd Ward Renee DuLaney Finance director Scott Roddy Council 3rd Ward Steve Wagner Council 4th Ward Vice Mayor City of Sidney officials serve community

Sidney’s phone numbers

The following are telephone numbers for the city of Sidney’s various departments and services:

City manager: 937-498-8110

Assistant city manager: 937-498-8141

Communication manager: 937-638-9932

Law director: 937-498-8791

Finance officer: 937-498-8194

Fire chief: 937-498-2346

Parks department: 937-498-8105

Planning and Zoning Department community services director (includes permits): 937-498-8131

Personnel: 937-498-8144

Police chief: 937-498-2351

Public works director: 937-498-8141

Tax office payments inquiries: 937-498-8111

Shelby Public Transit: 937-492-6117

Utilities/billing inquiries: 937-498-8114

Sidney City Airport: 14883 Sidney-Plattsville Road, Sidney; phone: 937-492-9794

Visit the city of Sidney’s website at www.sidneyoh.com