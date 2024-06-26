City of Sidney officials serve community

Sidney’s phone numbers
The following are telephone numbers for the city of Sidney’s various departments and services:
City manager: 937-498-8110
Assistant city manager: 937-498-8141
Communication manager: 937-638-9932
Law director: 937-498-8791
Finance officer: 937-498-8194
Fire chief: 937-498-2346
Parks department: 937-498-8105
Planning and Zoning Department community services director (includes permits): 937-498-8131
Personnel: 937-498-8144
Police chief: 937-498-2351
Public works director: 937-498-8141
Tax office payments inquiries: 937-498-8111
Shelby Public Transit: 937-492-6117
Utilities/billing inquiries: 937-498-8114
Sidney City Airport: 14883 Sidney-Plattsville Road, Sidney; phone: 937-492-9794
Visit the city of Sidney’s website at www.sidneyoh.com