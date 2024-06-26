City of Sidney officials serve community

Staff Reports
-
0

Barbara Dulworth

Community development director

Mike Barhorst

Council at-large

Mayor

Andrew Bowsher

City manager

David Busick

Law director

Cory Huelskamp

Council at-large

Duane Gaier

Parks director

Kari Egbert

City Council clerk

Chad Hollinger

Fire chief

Jenny VanMatre

Council at-large

Jon Crusey

Public works director

Mark McDonough

Police chief

Martha Milligan

Council 1st Ward

Joe Moniaci

Council 2nd Ward

Renee DuLaney

Finance director

Scott Roddy

Council 3rd Ward

Steve Wagner

Council 4th Ward

Vice Mayor

City of Sidney officials serve community

Sidney’s phone numbers

The following are telephone numbers for the city of Sidney’s various departments and services:

City manager: 937-498-8110

Assistant city manager: 937-498-8141

Communication manager: 937-638-9932

Law director: 937-498-8791

Finance officer: 937-498-8194

Fire chief: 937-498-2346

Parks department: 937-498-8105

Planning and Zoning Department community services director (includes permits): 937-498-8131

Personnel: 937-498-8144

Police chief: 937-498-2351

Public works director: 937-498-8141

Tax office payments inquiries: 937-498-8111

Shelby Public Transit: 937-492-6117

Utilities/billing inquiries: 937-498-8114

Sidney City Airport: 14883 Sidney-Plattsville Road, Sidney; phone: 937-492-9794

Visit the city of Sidney’s website at www.sidneyoh.com

No posts to display