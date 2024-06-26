Barb and Rick Reiss Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary

SIDNEY — Rick and Barb (Elliott) Reiss will celebrate with 50th wedding anniversary on July 20.

“The day was a beautiful, sunny very hot day.” said Barb.

A celebration will be held on July 20 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Sidney Veterans Center on Fourth Avenue.

Their ceremony was officiated by Reverend David Heinl on July 20, 1974, at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Witnesses to the wedding included Mary Pitts (Cianciolo) as the Maid of Honor, Jan Purifoy (Hittepole) and Jane Heckler (Monnin) as bridesmaids, Michelle Hipskind (Elliot) and Mary Paulus (Elliot) as flower girls, David Weiskittel as Best Man, Dennis Wilt and Robert Wilt as groomsmen, Randy Reiss as the usher and Max Elliot as the ring bearer.

The two met riding the same bus together in grade school and were reacquainted after Barb went on a date with one of Rick’s stepbrothers.

Son of Robert and Louise Wilt (deceased) and Carl Reiss (deceased), Rick has six siblings: Randy Reiss, of Sidney (deceased), Dianna Hicks, of Pasco, Larry Wilt, of Troy, Terry Wilt, of Botkins, Dennis Wilt, of Dublin, and Robert Wilt, of Sidney.

Barb is the daughter of Harry and Rose Elliott, of Sidney (deceased) and is the sister of Shelby Newsom, of Chesapeake, Virginia (deceased) and Mike Elliott, of Sidney (deceased).

Barb and Rick had four children: Nicole Reiss, of Sidney, Mindy (Ben) Reiss Waldock, of Parshall, North Dakota, Gerriann (Jason) Hemmert, of Sidney, and Tony Reiss, of Dayton. They also have five grandchildren.

Now both retired, Rick plays drums with the Sidney Civic Band and One More Time Swing Band and they both enjoy spending time with their family and friends. They still attend Holy Angels Catholic Church.