Health care for people and their pets

The center of health care in the county is Wilson Health, a non-profit, independent, community hospital founded in 1930. Located in Sidney, Wilson Health serves a geographic area encompassing towns in primarily Shelby County but also communities in Miami, Auglaize, Logan and Darke counties. Offering a wide array of inpatient, outpatient and specialty services, Wilson Health is licensed for 90 beds and is fully-accredited by The Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP). The hospital offers a quality medical staff of more than 200 physicians.

Key Wilson Health Phone Numbers:

General Information: 937-498-2311 or 800-589-9641

Behavioral Health: 937-498-5382

Cardiovascular Cath Lab: 937-494-5200

Cardiopulmonary Services: 937-498-5305

Childbirth Education Classes: 937-497-BABY (2229)

Diabetes Wellness Center: 937-494-5208

Family Birth Center: 937-498-5391

Foundation: 937-498-5540

Francis Women’s Center: 937-498-5533

Heart & Vascular: 937-492-3351 or 937-494-5988

Home Health & Hospice: 937-498-9335

Laboratory Services: 937-498-5312

Marketing/Public Relations: 937-498-5441

Occupational Health: 937-492-7296

Patient Advocate: 937-498-5542

Pharmacy: 937-498-5417

Physical Therapy/Rehab Services: 937-498-5332

Physician Referral: 937-498-9464

Pre-Admission Testing: 937-498-5514

Radiology/Imaging: 937-498-5336

Patient Registration: 937-498-5301/5303

Outpatient Scheduling: 937-497-5656

Respiratory Therapy: 937-498-5305

Sleep Laboratory: 937-498-5447

Speech Therapy: 937-498-5410

Sports Medicine: 937-498-5548

Surgical Services: 937-498-5426

Urgent Care: 937-498-5334

Volunteer Services: 937-498-5390

Wilson Care LLC: 937-498-5513

Wilson Health Medical Group Billing Services: 937-497-5682

Anna Family Practice/Wilson Care: 104 Diamond Drive, Anna, 937-394-2900

In the event of an emergency, call 911.

Websites: www.wilsonhealth.com

www.facebook.com/wilsonhospital

Shelby County health care facilities

Advanced Foot and Ankle Care

1000 W. Michigan St., Sidney

937-492-1211

Allergy and Asthma Centre of Dayton

634 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney

937-492-4600

Botkins Family Dental

208 W. State St., Botkins

937-693-8151

Compassionate Care of Shelby County

124 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney

937-492-9400

Dayton Pain Center/Wright Path Recovery

331 Sixth Ave., Sidney

937-497-9200

Dermatology Allergy General Physicians of Ohio

1000 W. Michigan St., Sidney

937-492-5110

Evers Dental Center

325 2nd Ave., Sidney

937-492-1790

Foot and Ankle Centers of Ohio

2097 W. Russell Road, Sidney

937-492-9094

Fort Loramie Chiropractic

27 N. Main St., Fort Loramie

937-295-2212

Fort Loramie Dental Center

20 S. Main St., Fort Loramie

937-897-9273

Fresenius Medical Care

1015 Fair Road, Sidney

937-498-0040

Gusching Orthodontics

9163 N. County Road 25A, Piqua

937-773-0792

Hometown Urgent Care

1540 W. Michigan St., Sidney

937-492-1961

Huffer Chiropractic

307 S. Main St., Jackson Center

937-596-6000

Husky, William Lee DDS

2150 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney

937-492-7080

Jackson Center Family Care

805 E. Pike St., Jackson Center

937-596-0456

Jackson Center Family Clinic

602 Pike St., Jackson Center

937-596-6123

Joint Township District Memorial Hospital

200 St. Clair Ave., St. Marys

419-394-3335

Call a Nurse Program

888-910-3335

419-394-6132

Mary Rutan Hospital

205 E. Palmer Road, Bellefontaine

937-592-4015

Mercer County Community Hospital

800 W. Main St., Coldwater

419-678-2341

MidWest Ohio Dental Care

425 W. Russell Road, Sidney

937-492-2848

Mitchell Chiropractic Office

402 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney

937-492-2040

Monnin Chiropractic Clinic

430 S. Fourth Ave., Sidney

937-498-4052

New Bremen Eye Care

431 S. Washington St., New Bremen

419-629-3241

Ohio Vision

915 W. Michigan St., Sidney

937-492-8040

Orthopedic Associates SW Ohio

300 Third Ave, Sidney

937-710-9257

Piqua Foot Specialists

1564 Garbry Road, Piqua

937-773-2853

Primary EyeCare Associates

700 E. Park St., Fort Loramie

937-295-3307

Wilson Health Med. Group

1205 Fair Rd., Sidney

937-492-8431

Shelby Chiropractic Health Center Inc.

679 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney

937-497-8779

Shelby County Surgical Associates

915 W. Michigan St., Sidney

937-492-2094

Sidney Chiropractic Clinic

1640 Gleason St., Sidney

937-492-4681

Sidney Dental Associates

1465 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney

937-492-4598

Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center)

349 S. Main St., Dayton

937-461-3220

Upper Valley Medical Center

3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy

937-440-4000 or 800-838-8800

Valley Eye Institute

1118 Fairington Drive, Sidney

937-492-3755

Nursing homes

Ohio Living Dorothy Love

3003 W. Cisco Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-2391

Capacity: 209 units on campus including 52 houses, 68 apartments, 23 assisted living units, 18 rehab studios and 48 skilled nursing units.

Fair Haven Shelby County Home

2901 Fair Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-6900

Capacity: Nursing Center – 125 beds, 12 private rooms for therapy; United Way, Passport and Area Agency approved; Home Delivered Meals – 125 meals a day, Passport and Area Agency approved

Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

705 Fulton St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-9591

Fax: 937-498-0529

Website: www.shelbysnf.com

Capacity: 50 beds

Momentus Health Care At Sidney

510 Buckeye Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-3171

Capacity: 51 beds

Landings of Sidney

1150 W. Russell Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-582-5089

Capacity: 64 units – 50 assisted living apartments and 14 special care units for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementia

Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen

711 S. Walnut St.

New Bremen, OH 45869

Phone: 419-977-2711

Website: www.elmwoodcommunities.com

Capacity: 61 suites, 95 beds

Versailles Rehabilitation & Health Care Center

200 Marker Road

Versailles, OH 45380

Phone: 937-526-5570

Website: https://versaillesrehab.com/

Capacity: 112 beds

Pet care

Shelby County Animal Shelter

Shelby County Dog Warden Deputy Kelli Ward

Shelby County Animal Shelter, 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7201

Fax: 937-498-4591

Email: [email protected]

https://co.shelby.oh.us/animal-shelter/

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to noon; closed Sunday.

Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF)

P.O. Box 671, Sidney, OH 45365

Email: [email protected]

www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com

Shelby County Ohio Humane Society

P.O. Box 203, Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-658-4520

https://www.facebook.com/shelbycountyohiohumanesociety/

Veterinarians

Tri-County Veterinary Service

3714 State Route 47

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-6536

16200 County Road 25A

Anna, OH 45302

Phone: 937-693-2131

www.tricountyvetservice.com

Woodland View Equine Services

11355 Ailes Road

Maplewood, OH 45340

Phone: 937-492-2451

www.woodlandviewequine.com

Community Veterinary Clinic

1200 W. Russell Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-6106

mycommunityveterinaryclinic.com

Flinn Veterinary Clinic

2240 Wapakoneta Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-3422

flinnvet.com

Bruns Animal Clinic

428 N. Greenlawn Ave.

Versailles, OH 45380

Phone: 937-526-4900

brunsanimalclinic.com

Boarding services

Countryside Boarding Kennel

17400 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-7199

www.country-sideboardingkennel.com

Paws & Claws

16900 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-726-3530

www.pawsandclawsboarding.com

Groomers

Alaina’s Paw Spa Pet Grooming

16378 County Road 25A

Anna, OH, 45302

Phone: 937-639-2100

Best Friends Pet Grooming

10955 Fair Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-3605

Linda’s Pet Parlor

10811 Tawawa-Maplewood Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-1554

Pet Palace Pet Grooming

12980 Ailes Road

Anna, OH 45302

937-773-6467

4 Paws Grooming Salon

428 N. Main St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-7297

Kat’s Canine Corner

60 E. Elm St.

Fort Loramie, OH 45845

Phone: 937-726-3088