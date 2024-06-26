Jackson Township

The New Horizon Music Studio performs in Jackson Center on Wednesday, May 31, 2024. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Population history:

2020: 2,439 including 1,456 residents of Jackson Center

2010: 2,443, including 1,462 residents of Jackson Center

2000: 977

1990: 995

1980: 915

1970: 913

1960: 952

Township size: 36.2 square miles.

Location within county: Northeast corner.

Communities within township: Jackson Center and Montra.

Fire protection: Jackson Center Fire Department.

Rescue service: Jackson Center Rescue Squad.

Zoning: Township.

Points of interest: Jackson Center Museum.

Township building: 17555 State Route 65 North, Jackson Center, OH 45334, 937-638-6491.

Trustees: Gary Metz, Robert Zorn and Andrew Weaver.

Fiscal Officer: Georgia Gaier.

Zoning Officer: Ray Davis.

Meeting schedule: Third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the township building.