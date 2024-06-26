Jackson Township

Population history:
2020: 2,439 including 1,456 residents of Jackson Center
2010: 2,443, including 1,462 residents of Jackson Center
2000: 977
1990: 995
1980: 915
1970: 913
1960: 952
Township size: 36.2 square miles.
Location within county: Northeast corner.
Communities within township: Jackson Center and Montra.
Fire protection: Jackson Center Fire Department.
Rescue service: Jackson Center Rescue Squad.
Zoning: Township.
Points of interest: Jackson Center Museum.
Township building: 17555 State Route 65 North, Jackson Center, OH 45334, 937-638-6491.
Trustees: Gary Metz, Robert Zorn and Andrew Weaver.
Fiscal Officer: Georgia Gaier.
Zoning Officer: Ray Davis.
Meeting schedule: Third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the township building.