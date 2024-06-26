By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – A jury trial in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court ended in a mistrial on Tuesday.

Jacqueline M. Caudill, aka Jacqueline M. Yelton, was on trial for intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third degree felony. Jurors were selected and both attorneys gave their opening statements prior to a lunch recess.

After the lunch recess, before the jury was called back to the courtroom, Judge James Stevenson said that both attorneys made motions for a mistrial due to statements made during opening statements by the other attorney. Both attorneys said that statements made by the other would be prejudicial against them to the jury resulting in an unfair trial.

Stevenson described the case as a tightrope for both attorneys due to the limitations of what could be discussed. Prior to the trial, the judge spent time carefully delineating what would be allowed. Stevenson said that this trial would be declared a mistrial, a new date would be set, and before the new trial he would discuss more clearly what would be allowed.

Stevenson spoke with the jury before releasing them. He described the case as complicated and convoluted and that in opening statements both attorneys crossed the line. Stevenson also said it was really unusual for both sides to ask for a mistrial, which showed how much of a tightrope this case is.

Stevenson thanked the jurors for their time and efforts. The date for the new trial has not been determined yet.