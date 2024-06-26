Land Bank talks Wagner demolition, grants

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed properties, the Wagner demolition, and grants at a meeting on June 18.

According to Director Doug Ahlers’s report, the Land Bank has acquired a total of 122 units, of which 80 units have been demolished and 77 have been disposed of using various means. There are currently 11 residential properties in foreclosure. The board acquired one property in Sidney and is pursuing some vacant land to get the properties off the tax rolls.

Three properties are to be demolished and should be covered under the 2024 Housing Grant. Demolition bids were opened for 6626 State Route 66 in Newport; the board hopes the demolition will be completed by Aug. 1 and eliminate a major safety hazard. There is a mobile home sale in process in Jackson Center and should be finalized sometime in June.

The Wagner Demolition continues. Burgess & Niple will start Phase II testing required by the EPA. After the testing is complete, the board will be able to determine how to proceed with the bidding process. The demolition contractor will be pulling up the two parking lots and the steps. It was decided to not remove the foundation near the railroad tracks to protect the integrity of the railroad’s stability, as agreed upon by the CSX representatives.

The contract to complete the demolition was extended to July 31. CSX required additional insurance in excess of the original estimate in an amount of $11,980. The board should also be getting a partial refund from CSX, and will know the amount in July after the final accounting.

The old USGS marker at the corner of the Wagner building was obsoleted and donated to the Shelby County Historical Society.

The 2024-2025 housing grant for $436,000 is under review. The board should have a decision by Labor Day. All work covered by this grant must be completed by May 1, 2025.

The board has also submitted a second brownfield grant request for just under $1,000,000 to perform Phase I and Phase II assessments for four parcels in Shelby County, with work to be completed by June 30, 2025. The board is still waiting for a decision on this grant.

Todd Lotz, treasurer, reported the balance of $526,172.38. This includes $800 from the sale of a mobile home and interest. Of this amount, $200,000 is a loan from the commissioners.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.