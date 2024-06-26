Local schools educate county’s students

Anna

www.anna.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: Andrew Bixler

1 McRill Way

Anna, OH. 45302

Phone: 937-394-2011

Fax: 937-394-7658

Board members: President Michelle Brunson, Vice President Adam Reiss, Blythe Egbert, Kurt Hoying and Mike Ambos.

Treasurer: Cathy Doseck

Board meets the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in high school room No. 209.

Anna High School and Middle School

High School Principal: Joel Staudter

Middle School Principal: Derrick Purtee

Grades: 6-12

204 N. Second St.

Anna, OH. 45302

Phone: 937-394-2011

Anna Elementary School

Principal: Denise Johnson

Grades: K-5

607 N. Pike St.

P.O. Box 169

Anna, OH 45302

Phone: 937-394-2011

Botkins

www.botkins.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: Jeff McPheron

Middle School/High School Principal: Ryan Loy

Elementary Principal: Chris Abke

Board members: President Neil Boerger, Vice President Jason Wendel, Chris Monnin, Scott Bayless and Jana Schnippel.

Treasurer: Jody Jones

Board meets the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the high school Media Center.

Grades: K-12

404 E. State St.

P.O. Box 550

Botkins, OH 45306

Phone: 937-693-4241

Fax: 937-693-2557

Fairlawn

www.fairlawn.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: John Holtzapple

Sixth Grade to Twelfth Grade Principal: John Stekli

Kindergarten to Fifth Grade Principal: Sara Wagner

Board members: President Sarah Huelskamp, Vice President Natalie Sturm, Donald Leckey, Mike Henman and Hope Abke.

Treasurer: Keith Doseck

Board meets the second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Workforce Devemopment Hangar (media center) at the school.

Grades: K-12

18800 Johnston Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-5930

Fax: 937-492-8613

Fort Loramie

www.loramie.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: Dan Holland

575 Greenback Road

P.O. Box 26

Fort Loramie, OH 45845

Phone: 937-295-3931

Fax: 937-295-2758

Board members: President Vern Siegel, Vice President Lynn DeLoye, Brad Rethman, Lisa Ruhenkamp and Mike Siegel.

Treasurer: Janet Kemper

Board meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in high school Media Center.

Fort Loramie Junior High and High School

Principal: Kreg Hollenbacher

Grades: 7-12

600 E. Park St.

P.O. Box 290

Fort Loramie, OH 45845

Phone: 937-295-3342

Fort Loramie Elementary

Principal: Scott Rodeheffer

Grades: K-6

35 Elm St., P.O. Box 34

Fort Loramie, OH 45845

Phone: 937-295-2931

Hardin-Houston

www.houston.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: Ryan Maier

High School Principal: Jeffrey Judy

Assistant Principal/Athletic Director: Craig Knouff

Elementary School Principal: Sara Roseberry

5300 Houston Road

Houston, OH 45333

Phone: 937-295-3010

Fax: 937-295-3737

Board members: President Bill Clark, Vice President Jason Schaffer, Barri Grandey, Brian Helman and Christine Helman.

Treasurer: Amy Ayers

Board meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the high school multi-media center/library.

Jackson Center

Grades K-12

www.jackson-center.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: Bill Reichert

Sixth through 12th Grade Principal: Jeff Reese

Pre-K through Fifth Grade Principal: Ginger Heuker

204 S. Linden St., Box 849

Jackson Center, OH 45334

High School phone: 937-596-6149

Elementary phone: 937-596-6053

Fax: 937-596-6490

Board of Education: President Brad Wren, Vice President Kristen Davis, Kristine Mullenhour, Julie DeVine and Matt Kohler.

Treasurer: Tony Meyer

Board meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the school.

Russia Local Schools

www.russiaschool.org

Superintendent: Steven Rose

Principal: Janel Slonkosky

100 School St.

Russia, OH 45363

Phone: 937-526-3156

Fax: 937-526-0045

Board members: President Joshua Francis, Vice President Maria Hoehne, Chelsea Hoying, Doug Hoying and Jeff Prenger.

Treasurer: Jean Borchers

Board meets the third Wednesday of the month at 8 p.m. in the high school library.

Sidney City Schools

www.sidney.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: Robert Humble

750 S. Fourth Avenue

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-2200

Fax: 937-497-2211

Board members: President Zach Bosslett, Vice President Greg Dickman, Nicki New, Laurie Kimmel and Stephanie Wilson

Treasurer: Mike Watkins

Communications Coordinator: Tiffany Wildermuth, [email protected], direct: 937-494-2045

Board meets the third Monday of the month at the Board of Education Office at 6 p.m.

Sidney High School

Principal: Greg Snyder, until Aug. 1; Veronica Gaier, effective Aug. 1

Assistant Principals: Kevin Boerger and Wesley Hunsucker

Grades: 9-12

1215 Campbell Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Sidney High School Office: 937-497- 2238

Attendance Office: 937-497- 2245

Guidance Office: 937-494-2080

Athletic Office: 937-497-2243

Sidney Middle School

Principal: Gregg Johnson

Assistant Principals: Jesie Geuy and Chris Lucius

Grades: 5-8

980 Fair Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-2225

Fax: 937-497-2204

Northwood Intermediate School

Principal: Cristina Sanchez

Grades: 3-4

1152 St. Marys Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-2231

Fax: 937-497-2232

Emerson Primary School

Principal: Stephanie Klingshirn

Grades: K-2

901 Campbell Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-2261

Fax: 937-497-2262

Longfellow Primary School

Principal: Michelle Link

Grades: K-2

1250 Park St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-2264

Fax: 937-497-2263

Whittier Early Childhood Center

Director of Special Services: Beth Abbott

Grades: Preschool

425 Belmont St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-2275

Fax: 937-497-2276

Christian Academy Schools

www.caseagles.org

Head of School: Dick Dray

Board members: President Andrew Rogers, Secretary Mike Egenreider, Vice President Bruce Toal, Treasurer Deborah Adkins, Jerome Keller and Kelinda Crawford.

The board meets the third Thursday of the month at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Director of Elementary: Kelly Mays

Director of Academics/Curriculum: Emily Sherwood

Grades: K-12

2151 Russell Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-7556

Fax: 937-492-5399

Holy Angels School

www.holyangelscatholic.com

Grades: K-8

Principal: Denise Stauffer

120 E. Water St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-9293

Members of the School Committee are Jeremy Miller, Adienne Fortkamp, Chad Sollmann, Lindsey Wion, Amy Rhoades, Lesli Higgins, Eric Wiliamson and Joe Vondehuevel. Adviser: Denise Stauffer, Leader: the Rev. Jarred Kohn.

Holy Angels Parish School Committee meets every other monthl.

Lehman Catholic High School

www.lehmancatholic.com

President: Chris Knight

Principal: TBA

2400 St. Marys Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: Sidney, 937-498-1161, Piqua, 937-773-8747

Fax: 937-492-9877

Grades: 9-12

The Board of Limited Jurisdiction meets at Lehman Catholic High School on the third Thursday of the month at 4 p.m.

Board members: Chair Tom Potts, past Chair Randy Sever, George Atkinson, Jill McFarland, Jim Sherry, Jason Stiver, Kathy Sherman, and Tom Stein.

Upper Valley Career Center

www.uppervalleycc.org

Career and Technology Education for High School and Adults

8811 Career Drive

Piqua, OH 45356-9294

Phone: 937-778-1980

Fax: 937-778-0103

Board of Education

President: Bill Ankney, Sidney City Schools

Vice President: Andy Hite, Piqua City Schools

Legislative Liaison: Maria Brewer, Bradford Schools

Board of Education: Dr. Robert Allen, Miami County ESC; Levi Fox, Troy City Schools; Eric Ditmer, Midwest Regional ESC; Lee Harmon, Covington Exempted Village Schools; Greg Ditman, Sidney City Schools; Clint Bostick, Piqua City Schools; Randy Sailor, Midwest Reg. ESC; Theresa Packard, Troy City Schools; Jason Haak, Superintendent; and Anthony Fraley, Treasurer

Board meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room (excluding holidays).

Administration:

Superintendent: Jason Haak

Treasurer: Anthony Fraley

Executive Director, Michelle Brunson; Operations Director, Steven Verhoff; Student Services Director, Matt Meyer; Adult Division Director, Duane Caudill; Technology Director, Jeff shaffer; Instructional Supervisor, Roger Voisard; Instructional Supervisor, Sara Plozay; Instructional Supervisor, Ryan Tremblay; Instructional Supervisor, Ryan McCoart; and Discipline and Instructional Supervisor, Tim Cordonnier.

Student Services and Community Relations:

District Recruitment Coordinator, Andrew Snyder; Apprenticeship Coordinator, Tony Trapp; Career Placement Specialist, Naomi Baker and Rachel Schmitt, Career Placement Specialist; Student Assistance Center Coordinators, Sondra Schneider and Erika Butler; Student, Alumni & Assessment Coordinator, Alycia Johnson; Public Relations Coordinator, Kathy Voris.

UVCC Adult Education – Ohio Technical Center

Adult Technology Center

8901 Looney Road

Piqua, OH 45356

Phone: 937-778-1980

Fax: 937-778-9237

Industrial Program Supervisor: Wendell Meyers

(Advanced Manufacturing Maintenance/PLC Specialty, Precision Tooling & Machining,

HVAC & Refrigeration, Welding Fabrication and Allied Processes)

Customized Training Supervisor: Chad Tennant

Electrical Power Line Mechanic Program : John Sullivan

Phone: 513-933-3940

Aspire

Garbry Conference and Learning Center

Aspire/Diploma Pathways Supervisor: Sarah Quick

(GED, ESOL, Test Readiness, and Adult Diploma Program)

Health Science Center

8811 Career Drive

Piqua, OH 45356

Phone: 937-778-1980

Nursing Supervisor: Amanda Davidson

(Practical Nursing Program, PN to RN Program and STNA)

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center (ESC)

https://www.mresc.org

Superintendent: Scott Howell

Governing Board members: President Janet Moore, Vice President Ryan Woolley, Connie Dyer, Dave Campbell, Eric Ditmer, Bradley Adams and James Bingham.

Treasurer: Keith Thomas

Board meetings are held on the third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Meeting location is 1973 State Route 47 W., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Shelby County office:

129 E. Court St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-1354

Fax: 937-498-4850

Logan County office:

1973 State Route 47 W.

Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Phone: 937-599-5195

Fax: 937-599-1959

Shelby Hills Preschool

Wilma Valentine Childcare

www.shelbydd.org

Superintendent: Leigh Anne Wenning

1200 Children’s Home Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-8155

Fax: 937-498-0085

Also offered by Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities:

Service and Support Administration, Early Intervention, Community Education and Outreach.

PRESCHOOLS/CHILD CARES

Care-A-Lot Learning Center

108 E. South St.

Botkins, OH 45306

Phone: 937-693-3367

Kiddieland Preschool

1899 Wapakoneta Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-8454

CORS Head Start

www.councilonruralservices.org

1502 N. Main Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-8787

Shelby Hills Early Childhood Center

1200 Childrens Home Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-8155

YMCA Child Development Center

www.sidney-ymca.org

300 E. Parkwood Blvd.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-2273