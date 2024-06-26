Local, state elected officials serve county residents

Federal and state officials serving Shelby County:

U.S. Senators

SHERROD BROWN (D)

503 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20510

Phone: 202-224-2315

Website: brown.senate.gov

JD VANCE (R)

288 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20510

Phone: 202-224-3353

Website: vance.senate.gov

U.S. Representative

JIM JORDAN (R)

District 4

2056 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20515 or

3121 W. Elm Plaza

Lima, OH 45805

Phone: 419-999-6455

Fax: 419-999-4238

Website: jordan.house.gov

Governor

MIKE DEWINE (R)

Riffe Center, 30th Floor

77 S. High St.

Columbus, OH. 43215-6117

Phone: 614-644-4357

Website: www.governor.ohio.gov

State Representative

TIM BARHORST (R)

District 85

77 S. High St.

11th Floor

Columbus, OH. 43215-6111

Phone: 614-466-1507

Fax: 614-719-3978

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ohiohouse.gov/members/tim-barhorst

ANGELA KING (R)

District 84

77 S. High St.

11th Floor

Columbus, OH. 43215-6111

Phone: 614-466-9624

Fax: 614-719-0004

Email: [email protected]

Webstire: www.ohiohouse.gov/members/angela-n-king

State Senator

MATT HUFFMAN (R)

12th District

Statehouse

1 Capitol Square, Second Floor

Columbus, OH. 43215

Phone: 614-466-7584

Email: [email protected]

Website:

www.ohiosenate.gov/members/matt-huffman

Secretary of State

FRANK LAROSE

22 N. Fourth St., 16th Floor

Columbus, OH. 43215

Phone: 614-466-2655 or 877-767-6446

Fax: 614-466-3899

Website: www.ohiosos.gov

State Auditor

KEITH FABER

88 E. Broad St., Fifth Floor

Columbus, OH. 43215

Phone: 614-466-4514 0r 800-282-0370

Fax: 614-728-7199

Website: www.ohioauditor.gov

State Treasurer

ROBERT SPRAGUE

30 E. Broad St., Ninth Floor

Columbus, OH. 43215

Phone: 614-466-2160 or 800-228-1102

Website: www.tos.ohio.gov

State Attorney General

DAVE YOST

30 E. Broad St., 14th Floor

Columbus, OH. 43215-3428

Phone: 800-282-0515

Website:

www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov

Judicial

SIDNEY MUNICIPAL COURT

110 W. Court St.

Sidney, OH. 45365

Phone: 937-498-0011

Judge: Gary J. Carter

Clerk/Court Administrator: Tony Kremer

SHELBY COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT

100 E. Court St. (Courthouse), Third Floor

P.O. Box 947

Sidney, OH. 45365

General and Domestic Relations

Phone: 937-498-7230

Judge: James F. Stevenson

Magistrate: Kristina M. Morris

Clerk of Courts: Michele K. Mumford

Juvenile and Probate Division

Phone (Probate): 937-498-7263

Phone (Juvenile): 937-498-7255

Judge: Jeff Beigel

THIRD DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS

204 N. Main St.

Lima, OH. 45801

Phone: 419-223-1861

Judges: John R. Willamowski, William R. Zimmerman, Juergen A. Waldick and Mark C. Miller

Email: [email protected]

OHIO SUPREME COURT

65 S. Front St.

Columbus, OH. 43215-3431

Phone: 614-387-9000 or 800-826-9010

Chief Justice: Sharon L. Kennedy

Justices: Patrick F. Fischer, R. Patrick DeWine, Michael P. Donnelly, Melody J. Stewart, Jennifer Brunner and Joseph T. Deters

Website: www.supremecourt.ohio.gov

U.S. DISTRICT COURT, SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF OHIO

200 W. Second St.,

Dayton, OH. 45402

Phone: 937-512-1400

www.ohsd.uscourts.gov

U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT, SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF OHIO

120 W. Third St.

Dayton, OH. 45402

Phone: 937-225-2516

www.ohsb.uscourts.gov

U. S. COURT OF APPEALS, SIXTH CIRCUIT

Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse

100 E. Fifth St.

Cincinnati, OH. 45202-3988

Phone: 513-564-7000

www.ca6.uscourts.gov

U.S. SUPREME COURT

1 First St., NE

Washington, D.C. 20543

www.supremecourtus.gov

