Local, state elected officials serve county residents

Federal and state officials serving Shelby County:
U.S. Senators
SHERROD BROWN (D)
503 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: 202-224-2315
Website: brown.senate.gov
JD VANCE (R)
288 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: 202-224-3353
Website: vance.senate.gov
U.S. Representative
JIM JORDAN (R)
District 4
2056 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20515 or
3121 W. Elm Plaza
Lima, OH 45805
Phone: 419-999-6455
Fax: 419-999-4238
Website: jordan.house.gov
Governor
MIKE DEWINE (R)
Riffe Center, 30th Floor
77 S. High St.
Columbus, OH. 43215-6117
Phone: 614-644-4357
Website: www.governor.ohio.gov
State Representative
TIM BARHORST (R)
District 85
77 S. High St.
11th Floor
Columbus, OH. 43215-6111
Phone: 614-466-1507
Fax: 614-719-3978
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.ohiohouse.gov/members/tim-barhorst
ANGELA KING (R)
District 84
77 S. High St.
11th Floor
Columbus, OH. 43215-6111
Phone: 614-466-9624
Fax: 614-719-0004
Email: [email protected]
Webstire: www.ohiohouse.gov/members/angela-n-king
State Senator
MATT HUFFMAN (R)
12th District
Statehouse
1 Capitol Square, Second Floor
Columbus, OH. 43215
Phone: 614-466-7584
Email: [email protected]
Website:
www.ohiosenate.gov/members/matt-huffman
Secretary of State
FRANK LAROSE
22 N. Fourth St., 16th Floor
Columbus, OH. 43215
Phone: 614-466-2655 or 877-767-6446
Fax: 614-466-3899
Website: www.ohiosos.gov
State Auditor
KEITH FABER
88 E. Broad St., Fifth Floor
Columbus, OH. 43215
Phone: 614-466-4514 0r 800-282-0370
Fax: 614-728-7199
Website: www.ohioauditor.gov
State Treasurer
ROBERT SPRAGUE
30 E. Broad St., Ninth Floor
Columbus, OH. 43215
Phone: 614-466-2160 or 800-228-1102
Website: www.tos.ohio.gov
State Attorney General
DAVE YOST
30 E. Broad St., 14th Floor
Columbus, OH. 43215-3428
Phone: 800-282-0515
Website:
www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov
Judicial
SIDNEY MUNICIPAL COURT
110 W. Court St.
Sidney, OH. 45365
Phone: 937-498-0011
Judge: Gary J. Carter
Clerk/Court Administrator: Tony Kremer
SHELBY COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT
100 E. Court St. (Courthouse), Third Floor
P.O. Box 947
Sidney, OH. 45365
General and Domestic Relations
Phone: 937-498-7230
Judge: James F. Stevenson
Magistrate: Kristina M. Morris
Clerk of Courts: Michele K. Mumford
Juvenile and Probate Division
Phone (Probate): 937-498-7263
Phone (Juvenile): 937-498-7255
Judge: Jeff Beigel
THIRD DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS
204 N. Main St.
Lima, OH. 45801
Phone: 419-223-1861
Judges: John R. Willamowski, William R. Zimmerman, Juergen A. Waldick and Mark C. Miller
Email: [email protected]
OHIO SUPREME COURT
65 S. Front St.
Columbus, OH. 43215-3431
Phone: 614-387-9000 or 800-826-9010
Chief Justice: Sharon L. Kennedy
Justices: Patrick F. Fischer, R. Patrick DeWine, Michael P. Donnelly, Melody J. Stewart, Jennifer Brunner and Joseph T. Deters
Website: www.supremecourt.ohio.gov
U.S. DISTRICT COURT, SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF OHIO
200 W. Second St.,
Dayton, OH. 45402
Phone: 937-512-1400
www.ohsd.uscourts.gov
U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT, SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF OHIO
120 W. Third St.
Dayton, OH. 45402
Phone: 937-225-2516
www.ohsb.uscourts.gov
U. S. COURT OF APPEALS, SIXTH CIRCUIT
Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse
100 E. Fifth St.
Cincinnati, OH. 45202-3988
Phone: 513-564-7000
www.ca6.uscourts.gov
U.S. SUPREME COURT
1 First St., NE
Washington, D.C. 20543
www.supremecourtus.gov