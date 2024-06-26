Loramie Township

Hardin-Houston Local School sixth graders Aria New, left to right, Brooklynn Grisez, as Jesus, Kelseigh Hughes, as Mona Lisa, and Harlow Bonnoront, as DaVinci, all of Houston, perform a skit they wrote as members of The Wild DaVincis. They decided to right their story about paintings coming to life in a museum at night. The Wild DaVincis are part of an educational academic program called Destination imagination. The The Wild DaVincis members compete in competitions with other groups.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News