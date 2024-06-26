Loramie Township

Population history:
2020: 2,555, including 665 residents of Russia
2010: 2,551, including 640 residents of Russia
2000: 1,419
1990: 1,183
1980: 1,167
1970: 1,010
1960: 1,000
Township size: 22.7 square miles.
Location within county: Southwest corner, west of Sidney.
Communities within township: Houston, Russia, Mount Jefferson and Dawson.
Fire protection: Houston and Russia fire departments.
Rescue service: Houston and Versailles rescue squads.
Zoning: Township.
Township building: 3505 Russia-Versailles Road, Russia, OH 45363, 937-726-6094.
Trustees: Dale Goubeaux, Chad DeLaet and Scott Phlipot.
Fiscal Officer: Bonnie Paulus.
Zoning Officer: Dale Luthman.
Meeting schedule: Second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Russia Fire Department.