Loramie Township

Population history:

2020: 2,555, including 665 residents of Russia

2010: 2,551, including 640 residents of Russia

2000: 1,419

1990: 1,183

1980: 1,167

1970: 1,010

1960: 1,000

Township size: 22.7 square miles.

Location within county: Southwest corner, west of Sidney.

Communities within township: Houston, Russia, Mount Jefferson and Dawson.

Fire protection: Houston and Russia fire departments.

Rescue service: Houston and Versailles rescue squads.

Zoning: Township.

Township building: 3505 Russia-Versailles Road, Russia, OH 45363, 937-726-6094.

Trustees: Dale Goubeaux, Chad DeLaet and Scott Phlipot.

Fiscal Officer: Bonnie Paulus.

Zoning Officer: Dale Luthman.

Meeting schedule: Second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Russia Fire Department.

