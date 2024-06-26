McLean Township

Staff Reports
An ODNR Lake Loramie welcome center is currently under construction in a field located next to the Lake Loramie State Park beach. A sign at the construction location says the center will be ready in October 2025.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Population history:

2020: 3,288, including 1,537 residents of Fort Loramie

2010: 3,245, including 1,478 residents of Fort Loramie

2000: 1,738

1990: 1,650

1980: 1,676

1970: 1,531

1960: 1,207

Township size: 31.8 square miles.

Location within county: Northwest of Sidney.

Communities within township: Fort Loramie

Fire protection: Fort Loramie Fire Department.

Rescue service: Fort Loramie Rescue Squad.

Zoning: Township.

Points of interest: Lake Loramie State Park and Fort Loramie Historical Museum.

Township building: 14 Elm St., Fort Loramie, OH 45845, 419-305-0201.

Trustees: Robert Hoying, Craig Bergman and Greg Ruhenkamp.

Fiscal Officer: Lori Bornhorst.

Zoning Officer: Kreg Albers.

Meeting schedule: Last Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m.

