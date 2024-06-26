McLean Township

Population history:
2020: 3,288, including 1,537 residents of Fort Loramie
2010: 3,245, including 1,478 residents of Fort Loramie
2000: 1,738
1990: 1,650
1980: 1,676
1970: 1,531
1960: 1,207
Township size: 31.8 square miles.
Location within county: Northwest of Sidney.
Communities within township: Fort Loramie
Fire protection: Fort Loramie Fire Department.
Rescue service: Fort Loramie Rescue Squad.
Zoning: Township.
Points of interest: Lake Loramie State Park and Fort Loramie Historical Museum.
Township building: 14 Elm St., Fort Loramie, OH 45845, 419-305-0201.
Trustees: Robert Hoying, Craig Bergman and Greg Ruhenkamp.
Fiscal Officer: Lori Bornhorst.
Zoning Officer: Kreg Albers.
Meeting schedule: Last Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m.