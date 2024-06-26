Orange Township

Population history:
2020: 1,225
2010: 1,245
2000: 1,419
1990: 1,183
1980: 1,167
1970: 1,010
1960: 1,000
Township size: 22.7 square miles.
Location within county: Southeast of Sidney.
Communities within township: Kirkwood.
Fire protection: Sidney and Fletcher, and Lockington Volunteer fire departments.
Rescue service: Sidney and Houston rescue squads.
Zoning: Township.
Points of interest: Sidney Municipal Airport.
Township building: 12777 Kirkwood Road, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-4375.
Trustees: Dennis Martin, Bart Rogers and Kevin Martin.
Fiscal Officer: Eric Voress.
Zoning Officer: Robert Allen.
Meeting schedule: Second Tuesday each month at 7:30 p.m.