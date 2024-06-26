Orange Township

Staff Reports
-
0

Safety Pup for Kids prepares to fly at the Sidney Airport on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Kids were given free flights during the Young Eagles Rally.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Population history:

2020: 1,225

2010: 1,245

2000: 1,419

1990: 1,183

1980: 1,167

1970: 1,010

1960: 1,000

Township size: 22.7 square miles.

Location within county: Southeast of Sidney.

Communities within township: Kirkwood.

Fire protection: Sidney and Fletcher, and Lockington Volunteer fire departments.

Rescue service: Sidney and Houston rescue squads.

Zoning: Township.

Points of interest: Sidney Municipal Airport.

Township building: 12777 Kirkwood Road, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-4375.

Trustees: Dennis Martin, Bart Rogers and Kevin Martin.

Fiscal Officer: Eric Voress.

Zoning Officer: Robert Allen.

Meeting schedule: Second Tuesday each month at 7:30 p.m.

No posts to display