Perry Township

Ezrella Kellem, left, looks at the freshly painted nails on her right hand as Sophia Krepfle, both of Sidney, paints the nails on her left hand. Ezrella was attending the ninth annual Princess Spa Day at Fairlawn High School. The spa day was held on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2024. Kids had their hair done, nails painted, and danced. The event was hosted by the Fairlawn Music Boosters. Ezrella is the daughter of Zoey Kellem.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News