Perry Township

Population history:
2020: 1,070
2010: 1,088
2000: 1,128
1990: 1,227
1980: 1,293
1970: 1,136
1960: 1,042
Township size: 28.1 square miles.
Location within county: East Shelby County, east of Sidney.
Communities within township: Pasco and Pemberton.
Fire protection: Port Jefferson and Quincy Fire Department.
Rescue service: Port-Perry-Salem Rescue Squad.
Zoning: Township.
Cemetery: Cedar Point Cemetery, 17510 State Route 706, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-492-4960.
Points of interest: Scenic views of Great Miami River.
Township building: 5840 State Route 29 East, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-492-4960.
Trustees: Jay Kinninger, Frederick Favors and Scott Heath.
Fiscal Officer: Sally N. Keener.
Zoning Officer: Thomas Thornton.
Superintendent of Cedar Point Cemetery: Lance Line.
Meeting schedule: Fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m.