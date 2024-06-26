Perry Township

Population history:

2020: 1,070

2010: 1,088

2000: 1,128

1990: 1,227

1980: 1,293

1970: 1,136

1960: 1,042

Township size: 28.1 square miles.

Location within county: East Shelby County, east of Sidney.

Communities within township: Pasco and Pemberton.

Fire protection: Port Jefferson and Quincy Fire Department.

Rescue service: Port-Perry-Salem Rescue Squad.

Zoning: Township.

Cemetery: Cedar Point Cemetery, 17510 State Route 706, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-492-4960.

Points of interest: Scenic views of Great Miami River.

Township building: 5840 State Route 29 East, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-492-4960.

Trustees: Jay Kinninger, Frederick Favors and Scott Heath.

Fiscal Officer: Sally N. Keener.

Zoning Officer: Thomas Thornton.

Superintendent of Cedar Point Cemetery: Lance Line.

Meeting schedule: Fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

