Salem Township

Big Four CrossFit located at 102 Wall St, Port Jefferson, hosted the annual Travis Manion Workout of the Day on Sunday, April 30, 2024. Participants performed stretching exercises before going for a run. Participants also purchased Travis Manion Foundation T-Shirts as part of the fundraiser. The foundation was started to develop events to empower veterans and families of fallen soldiers. The event was organized by Big Four CrossFit Co-owner Tom Martin of Sidney.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News