Salem Township

Population history:
2020: 2,191, including 358 residents of Port Jefferson
2010: 2,224, including 371 residents of Port Jefferson
2000: 1,910
1990: 1,699
1980: 1,406
1970: 1,118
1960: 947
Township size: 26.5 square miles.
Location within county: Northeast of Sidney.
Communities within township: Port Jefferson and Maplewood.
Fire protection: Port Jefferson Fire Department and Maplewood Fire Department.
Zoning: Township.
Cemeteries: Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson, 937-492-2572.
Points of interest: The Canal, 47 Bar & Grill, McCray’s Metal Polishing, Trupointe and Nell’s Antiques.
Township building: 17500 State Route 47 East, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-4337.
Trustees: Daniel Knoop, Scott Platfoot and Richard Herrick.
Fiscal Officer: Beverly Gehl.
Zoning Officer: Robert Allen.
Meeting schedule: First Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at township house.