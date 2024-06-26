Salem Township

Staff Reports
Big Four CrossFit located at 102 Wall St, Port Jefferson, hosted the annual Travis Manion Workout of the Day on Sunday, April 30, 2024. Participants performed stretching exercises before going for a run. Participants also purchased Travis Manion Foundation T-Shirts as part of the fundraiser. The foundation was started to develop events to empower veterans and families of fallen soldiers. The event was organized by Big Four CrossFit Co-owner Tom Martin of Sidney.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Population history:

2020: 2,191, including 358 residents of Port Jefferson

2010: 2,224, including 371 residents of Port Jefferson

2000: 1,910

1990: 1,699

1980: 1,406

1970: 1,118

1960: 947

Township size: 26.5 square miles.

Location within county: Northeast of Sidney.

Communities within township: Port Jefferson and Maplewood.

Fire protection: Port Jefferson Fire Department and Maplewood Fire Department.

Zoning: Township.

Cemeteries: Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson, 937-492-2572.

Points of interest: The Canal, 47 Bar & Grill, McCray’s Metal Polishing, Trupointe and Nell’s Antiques.

Township building: 17500 State Route 47 East, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-4337.

Trustees: Daniel Knoop, Scott Platfoot and Richard Herrick.

Fiscal Officer: Beverly Gehl.

Zoning Officer: Robert Allen.

Meeting schedule: First Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at township house.

