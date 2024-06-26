Shelby County enjoys variety of sports, entertainment

Area race tracks
Eldora Speedway
13929 State Route 118
New Weston, OH 45348
Phone: 937-338-3815
Webaite: www.eldoraspeedway.com
Shady Bowl Speedway
9872 Flowing Well Road
DeGraff, OH 43318
Phone: 937-585-9456
Website: www.shadybowlspeedway.rocks
Waynesfield Raceway Park
15811 Waynesfield Road, Waynesfield
P.O. Box 194
Waynesfield, OH 45896
Phone: 419-568-3201
Website: www.waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com
Limaland Motorsports Park
1500 Dutch Hollow Road
Lima, OH 45807
Phone: 419-339-6249
Website: www.limaland.com
Golf courses
Shelby Oaks Golf Club
9900 Sidney-Freyburg Road
Sidney, OH 45365
27 holes
Phone: 937-492-2883
Website: www.shelbyoaks.com
Moose Country Club
1200 N. Broadway Ave.
Sidney, OH, 45365
9 holes
Phone: 937-492-7222
Arrowhead Golf Club
2211 Dirksen Road
Minster, OH, 45865
18 holes
Phone: 419-628-3111
Website: arrowhead-golf.com
Stillwater Valley Golf Club
9235 Seibt Road
Versailles, OH, 45380
18 holes
Phone: 937-526-3041
Website: www.stillwatervalleygolfclub.com
Echo Hills Golf Club
2100 Echo Lake Drive
Piqua, OH, 45356
Phone: 937- 615-6690
Website: https://www.echohillsgolf.com/
Miami Shores Golf Club
402 E. Staunton Road
Troy, OH, 45373
18 holes
Phone: 937-335-4457
Website: www.miamishorestroy.com
Cherokee Hills Golf Club
4622 County Road 49N
Bellefontaine, OH, 43311
18 holes
Phone: 937-599-3221
Website: www.cherokeehillsgolfclub.com
Homestead Golf Course
5327 Worley Road
Tipp City, OH, 45371
18 holes
Phone: 937-698-4876
Website: https://www.facebook.com/homesteadgc/
Movie theaters
Auto-Vue Drive-In
1409 Fourth Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-5909
Website: www.sidneyautovue.com
Elder Theatre
106 W. Pike St.
Jackson Center, OH 45334
937-596-6424
Website: www.eldertheatre.com
Regional
Cinemark Miami Valley
1020 Garbry Road
Piqua, OH 45356
937-778-1438
Website: www.cinemark.com
Lock One Theater
8 W. Monroe St.
New Bremen, OH 45869
Show times: 419-629-4100
Box office: 419-629-4105
Website: www.lockonetheater.com
Roller skating rinks
Rolling Hills Skate
105 E. Russell Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-7587
Hours of operation: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1:30 to 4 p.m., 6 to 9 p.m. and Neon Nights from 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday Family Skate, 2 to 5 p.m. Admission fees vary. Private parties available; call to schedule.
Website: skaterollinghills.com
Bowling alleys
Bel-Mar Lanes
101 W. Russell Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-9711
Website: www.belmarlanes.com
Hours of operation: Wednesday and Thursday, 5:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, noon 12 a.m. Bowling parties are available, call to schedule.
Regional
Community Lanes Inc.
356 E. Third St.
Minster, OH 45865
Phone: 419-628-2717
Website: communitylanes.com
McBo’s Lanes and Purfect Putts Patio
498 W. Main St.
Versailles, OH 45380
Phone: 937-526-4938
Website: www.mcboslanes.com