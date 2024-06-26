Shelby County Officials

Sell Richard McDonald Geuy Ehemann Bruns Bornhorst Berning Guillozet Frye Kerrigan Kellersmith Howell Wenning Siegel North Hamberg Kemp Mumford DeWitt Miller Lentz Lotz O’Neal Puthoff Fryman Hooks Clark Crowder

Commissioners

Tony Bornhorst, retiring June 28, 2024; replacement to be appointed (president), Julie Ehemann (vice president) and Robert Guillozet, term ends January 2025

129 E. Court St., Suite 100

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7226

Fax: 937-498-1293

Email: [email protected]

Auditor

Amy Berning

129 E. Court St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7396

Fax: 937-498-2255

Email: [email protected]

Clerk of Courts

Michele Mumford

Shelby County Courthouse

P.O. Box 809

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7221

Email: [email protected]

Coroner

Dr. A. David McDonald

Shelby County Surgical Associates

915 Michigan St.,

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-2084

Email: [email protected]

Engineer

Bob Geuy

500 Gearhart Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7244

Fax: 937-492-8411

Email: [email protected]

Prosecutor

Timothy S. Sell

First Floor – Courthouse

P.O. Box 4159

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-9191

Email: [email protected]

Recorder

Jodi Siegel

Shelby County Annex Second Floor

123 E. Court St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7270 or 937-498-7271

Fax: 937-498-7272

Email: [email protected]

Treasurer

Todd Lotz

Shelby County Annex, Third floor

129 E. Court St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7281

Fax: 937-498-7292

Email: [email protected]

Sheriff

Jim Frye

555 Gearhart Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-1111

Fax: 937-498-7845

Email: [email protected]

Animal Shelter

Dog Warden Chastity Crowder

610 Gearhart Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 927-498-7201

Fax: 937-498-4591

Email: [email protected]

Board of Elections

Pamela Kerrigan

230 E. Court St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7207

Fax: 937-498-7326

Email: [email protected] oh.us

Fair Haven Shelby County Home

Executive Director

Curtis O’Neal

2901 Fair Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-6900

Fax: 937-492-8826

Email: [email protected]

Midwest Regional Educational

Service Center (ESC) Superintendent

Scott Howell

Shelby County Annex, fourth floor

129 E. Court St. Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-1354

Fax: 937-498-4850.

Email: [email protected]

Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Director

Kristy Fryman

800 Fair Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 837-492-5635

Email: [email protected]

Park District

Board members

Dr. Cara Kellersmith, president

Noah Ganson, treasurer

Jessie Glen McCoy, secretary

9871 Gessler Buxton Road Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-0987

Email: [email protected]

Farm Service Agency

Executive Director

Jessica Clark

820 Fair Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-6520

Email: [email protected]

Soil and Water Conservation District

Administrator

Jason Bruns

822 Fair Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-6520, ext. 114

Email: Jason.bruns @oh.nacdnet.net

Public Defender

Jonathan Richard

129 E. Court St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-1714

Ohio State University Extension Office

Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development Director

Katie Miller

Extension Educator Agriculture and Natural Resources

Rylee Kay Puthoff

810 Fair Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7239

Fax: 937-498-7241

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office, Victim Services Division

Director

Tiffany Kemp

100 E. Court St.

Shelby County Courthouse, first floor

P.O. Box 476

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7400

Fax: 937-498-7442

Email: [email protected]

Website: co.shelby.oh.us/victim-services

Sidney-Shelby County Health Department

Heath Commissioner

Erica Lentz

202 Poplar St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7249

Email: [email protected]

Regional Planning Commission

Executive Director

Angela Hamberg

129 E. Court St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7273

Fax: 937-498-1293

Email: [email protected]

Shelby County Developmental Disabilities

Superintendent

Leigh Anne Wenning

1200 Children’s Home Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-8155

Fax: 937-498-4567

Department of Job and Family Services

Director

Tina Hooks

227 S. Ohio Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-4981

Email: [email protected]

Veterans Services Commission

Director

Chris North

133 S. Ohio Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7282

Email: [email protected]

Recycling

Operations Manager

Jack DeWitt

1600 Riverside Drive

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-7351

Email: [email protected]