Sidney City Parks

2024 Clinic and Activities Schedule

The programs will operate from June 5 through Aug. 11 and are free for all participants.

The activities schedule is as follows:

Arts and Crafts, grades K-8, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., new craft each week

• Brown Park, June 28

• Harmon Park, July 5

• Green Tree Park, July 12

• Chief O’Leary Park, July 26

• Plumridge Park, Aug. 2

Movie Day, Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, Aug. 7, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Popcorn and water will be serviced. A rated G to PGF movie will be shown. Parents are welcome to stay and watch the movie with their children.

Explore trails, meet at parking lot at the back of Graceland Cemetery to walk the trails at Canal Feeder Trail, July 8, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Stories in the park, starts at 11 a.m. with Mother Goose starting at 10:30 a.m. Included in the 30 to 45 minute sessions will be stories and some group activities. No registration necessary. If inclement weather occurs check the Shelby County Libraries Facebook page.

• Heritage Manor Park, June 26

• Robert O. New Park, July 3

• Chief O’Leary Park, July 10

• Julia Lamb Park, July 17

The park clinics schedule is as follows:

McMillen Park

• Yoga for kids, grades 3-8, July 2 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., July 8, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.; July 19, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; July 29, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

• Activities for little engineers, grades K-5, July 12 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. – building a small catapult, July 19, 8:45 to 9:30 a.m., building a small catapult, July 25, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., marshamallow and toothpick building, Aug. 8 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. – marshmallow and toothpick building

Humphrey Park

• Egg carton planter, grades K-5, June 28, 9:45-10:30 a.m., and July 8 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.

• Physical activity Bingo, grades 3-8, June 20 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and Aug. 2 from 8:30 to 9 a.m.

Tawawa Park (all at Geib Pavilion)

• Kids in motion including organized sports, games, fitness demos and guided walks. Grades K-8. July 2, 9:45-10:30 a.m., July 23, 8:30-9:30 a.m., and July 29, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

• Explore nature at Tawawa Park with Ranger Justin Aselage and Joyce Reier. Grades K-6. Aug. 7 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

• Learn how to make a solar oven, grades K-5, July 25 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and Aug. 7 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Must pre-register by July 6.

• Kids exercise, grades 1-8, July 11, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., July 30, 8:30 to 9:3o a.m., Aug. 1, 2:15 to 3L15 p.m.

• Nature scavenger hunt, grades 3-8, June 27, 8:30-9:30 a.m., July 11, 9:45 to 19:30 a.m., July 30, 8:30 to 9:320 a.m., and Aug. 1 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.

• GAGA Ball, learn to play GAGA Ball, a fast-paced, high-energy sport. July 12, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., July 18, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., Aug. 1, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

• Sidewalk chalk, July 11, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and Aug. 1 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

• Stream Study Clinic, grades 1-6, wear water shoes or flip flops and something that can get wet and dirty as kids will be in the water. Limited to first 30 participants, 2 to 3 p.m.

Orbison Park

• Frisbee Tic Tac Toe, grades 3-8, July 5, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and July 26 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

• Sensory bottles, new clinic, June 27 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and July 26 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

Sherman Park

• Make a photo album, grades 1-8, bring your own photos, July 18 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. and July 23 from 9:45 to 10:30 p.m.

• Make a time capsule, grades 1-8, bring your own items, June 22 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and July 26 from 2:45 to 3:30 a.m.

• Fossils, grades 1-8, make your own dinosaur fossils, July 2 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and July 25 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

Deam Park

• Dance, grades K-8, June 26, from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., and July 10, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

• Cheerleading, grades K-8, June 25 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.., July 1, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and Aug. 6, from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.

• Build and fly a kite, July 11, from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., and Aug. 2 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.]

Chief O’Leary Park

• Bocce Ball, learn to play Bocce Ball, grades 3-8, July 10 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and July 16, from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m..

Heritage Manor Park

• Jumbo Yahtzee, grades K-8, July 1 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., and July 31 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

• Minute to Win It games, grades 3-8, June 26 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., July 15, from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., July 31 from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m., and Aug. 9 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m..

• How to make slime, grades K-5, July 6 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., July 31 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., and Aug. 5 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Green Tree Park

• Jumbo Jenga, grades K-8,July 10 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., July 17 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and July 30 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

• Make homemade bird feeders, grades K-5, July 3 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. and Aug. 6 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

• Obstacle course, grades 3-8, July 3 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., July 15 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. July 29 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and Aug. 6 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

• Kinetic sand, new clinic, July 5 and 17 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

Custenborder Field

• Everything that flies at the shelter. Grades K-3. July 18 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., explore rockets; July 22 from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m., explore hot air balloons; July 8 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. and July 30 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., explore parachutes; and July 15 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and July 29 from 21:15 to 3:15 p.m., explore owls.

• Sand volleyball, grades K-8, July 22 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., Aug. 8 from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

• Make your own Play Dough at the shelter, grades K-6. July 16, from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., and Aug. 8 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

To register for the programs, fill out the form in the department’s 2024 Summer Recreation Programs packet located at https://bit.ly/3NA7wkq.

Tawawa Park Hours

Motor Vehicle Traffic:

• Third Saturday of April to first Friday in June from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• First Saturday in June through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Day after Labor Day to Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Oct. 1 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Nov. 1, 2024 through third Saturday of April 2025, closed to motor vehicles

Pedestrian Traffic

• Third Saturday of April to first Friday in June from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• First Saturday in June to Labor Day 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Day after Labor Day through October from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Nov. 1, 2024, through third Saturday of April 2025 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make a shelter reservation, call the Sidney Parks & Recreation Department at 937-498-8155. For parks map go to: www.sidneyoh.com/pdf/Parks/Park_Images/Tawawa_Surrounding.pdf

2024 Summer Lunch Program

The city of Sidney Parks & Recreation Department will host a Summer Lunch Program under the Ohio Department of Education, Summer Food Service Program for Children. Program operates through Aug. 9, 2024.

Free lunches will be provided to children Mondays through Fridays in city parks.

To register for this program, fill out the Summer Programs form, which you can get by calling the city of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department at 937-498-8155.

The lunches will be served on the following schedule:

• Brown Park, 100 W. Clay St., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Green Tree Park, 800 Sixth Ave., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Humphrey Park, 600 Buckeye Ave., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Riverbend Park, 1400 Constitution Drive, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Deam Park, 2100 N. Main Ave., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• McMillen Park, 500 Carey St., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Alpha Community Center, 950 Childrens Home Road, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Sherman Park, 1000 Colonial Dr., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Harmon Park, 925 Wapakoneta Ave., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Chief O’Leary Park, 370 Windsor Parke Drive, 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• Orbison Park, 880 E. Court St., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• Heritage Manor Park, 2440 Apache Drive, 12:30 to 1 p.m.

2024 Summer Backpack Program

Sponsored by Sidney Body CarStar; Cargill and FISH of Shelby County.

Who is eligible: Every child attending the summer food program. Ages 1-18. Every Friday through Aug. 11, children will be provided with weekend meals. The packs come filled with nutritious, easy-to-open food that does not require stove-top cooking or refrigeration. The typical pack contains a variety of food usually including protein, fruit juices, cereal, granola bars and pudding cups.

Must be registered with the Summer Food Program.

2024 Sidney Water Park

June 1, 2024, to Aug. 11, 2024

Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 1:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 1 to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 6:30 p.m.

Prices: 2024 season pass: $37

Daily admission: $5; Children under 1 are free.

The pool will not open if the water temperature is below 68 degrees and/or the forecasted high is 70 degrees or less.

No vaping or smoking permitted inside the water park fence. There are designated smoking areas outside the water park fence. Ask managers for details.

Pool rentals are available. Cost $360 for 2 hours.

Summer swimming lessons sponsored by: City of Sidney, Dr. Lisa Alvetro, Area Energy & Electric and Susan Russell. There will be four weeks of summer swimming lessons. Call the parks department office at 937-498-8155 with any questions. Must be pre-registered.

Session No. 1: – Sponsored by Dr. Alvetro’s Office, June 24-28, from 9-9:30 a.m. Preschool (ages 3 and 4); from 9:30-10 a.m. Beginners (ages 5 and up); from 10-10:30 a.m. Advanced (ages 5 and up); and 10:30 – 11 a.m. Pre-School (Ages 3-4)

Session No. 2: – Sponsored by city of Sidney, July 8-12, from 9- 9:30 a.m. Beginners (ages 5 and up); from 9:30-10 a.m. Advanced (ages 5 and up); 10-10:30 a.m. Beginners (ages 5 and Up); and 10:30-11 a.m. Adults and Pre-School(Ages 3-4)

Session No. 3: – Sponsored by city of Sidney, July 15-19, from 9- 9:30 a.m. Pre-School (ages 3-4); from 9:30-10 a.m. Beginners (ages 5 and up); from 10-10:30 a.m. Advanced (ages 5 and up); and 10:30-11 a.m. Adults and Mom, Dad and Tots (ages 2-4)

Session No. 4: – Sponsored by city of Sidney, July 29-Aug. 2, from 9- 9:30 a.m. Advanced (ages 5 and up); 9:30-10 a.m. Beginners (ages 5 and up); from 10-10:30 a.m. Adults, Pre-School (ages 3-4); and 10:30 – 11 a.m. Mom, Dad and Tots (ages 2-4)

Sessions are limited. The park department reserves the right to say class/sessions are full and to change the time or session.