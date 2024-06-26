Trever Huber presented with scholarship at Jackson Center council meeting

Jackson Center mayor Jesse Fark, village administrator Bruce Metz, and Alex Roth of AMP present Trever Huber, center right, with a scholarship during Monday’s village council meeting. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Alex Roth, Harry Phillips, and Nathan Saintigan from American Municipal Power, Inc. were at Jackson Center’s village council meeting on Monday to present Trever Huber with the Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship.

Huber will be attending Ohio Northern University this fall to study Civil Engineering. Huber is an active member in the National Honor Society, FFA, and the choir among other activities. He participated on the soccer, basketball, and track team. Throughout the community he volunteered at the youth basketball and soccer camp, went to Camp Wilson as a counselor and is a member of the Luther League.

The Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship is one of two awards presented by AMP every year. The program was created in honor of Richard H Gorsuch, who was the AMP president from 1983 to his passing in 1987. The award is given to a child whose parent or guardian works at AMP or is a member of an AMP Community. They also must spend 30 percent of their time supporting there community’s electricity utility. Out of 18 students nominated, Huber was one in five to win this award.

Beverly Wren was appointed as the designee for mayor Jesse Fark and council members Leisha Elchert, Gina Ludwig, Quentin Reese, Jim Gooding, James DeVine, and Wayne York to take the public records training on their behalf. According to Ohio Revised Codes, elected officials are required to receive three hours of public records training for each office term. The codes also allow for these officials to elect someone to receive this training on there behalf as long as the person chosen works at the public office and there must be evidence of the designation.

York suggested that the Utility Commission plan a meeting to discuss the concerns senior citizens are have about their utility rates.

Buckeye Of Jackson Center Pizza is planning to open its doors on June 29 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Their hours of operations will be Monday 3:30 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The new Curly’s Custom Meats store on West Pike Street will have its grand opening July 2 to July 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will have a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 3 at 9:30 a.m.

The Mercer Group has begun cutting in the infield for the north diamond of the ball fields project with infield dirt being laid down soon. Assistant village administrator Drew Sosby suggested getting an estimate from them to put up a black chain fence between Tiger Trail Park and the Village Property line. They are also going to include repairing the fence at the pool and Wally Bram Park.