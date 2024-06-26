Population history:
2020: 1,541
2010: 1,561
2000: 1,583
1990: 1,301
1980: 1,319
1970: 1,251
1960: 1,021
Township size: 30.1 square miles.
Location within county: Central, west of Sidney.
Communities within township: Hardin and St. Patrick.
Fire protection: Fort Loramie Fire Department.
Rescue service: Fort Loramie Rescue Squad.
Zoning: Township.
Cemeteries: Turtle Creek Township, 8347 State Route 705, 937-492-9154.
Township building: 8477 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-492-9154.
Trustees: Dustin Cole, Doug Ike and Jonathan Siegrist.
Fiscal Officer: Kimberly Eilerman
Zoning Officer: Jason Schaffner
Meeting schedule: Second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m.