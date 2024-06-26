Turtle Creek Township

Staff Reports
Runners take-off at the start of the Irish Jog in St. Patrick on Saturday, March 18, as part of the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The run ended in McCartyville.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Population history:

2020: 1,541

2010: 1,561

2000: 1,583

1990: 1,301

1980: 1,319

1970: 1,251

1960: 1,021

Township size: 30.1 square miles.

Location within county: Central, west of Sidney.

Communities within township: Hardin and St. Patrick.

Fire protection: Fort Loramie Fire Department.

Rescue service: Fort Loramie Rescue Squad.

Zoning: Township.

Cemeteries: Turtle Creek Township, 8347 State Route 705, 937-492-9154.

Township building: 8477 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-492-9154.

Trustees: Dustin Cole, Doug Ike and Jonathan Siegrist.

Fiscal Officer: Kimberly Eilerman

Zoning Officer: Jason Schaffner

Meeting schedule: Second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m.

