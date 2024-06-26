Village of Russia

Construction continues on the Russia Local School building expansion which will include a larger gym for basketball games. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Mayor: Terry Daugherty, 937-417-5225

Village Administrator: Jared Goubeaux, 937-526-4436

Village Office: 232 W. Main St. Russia, OH 45363; 937-526-4436

Village Council: Mary Jo High, Brandon Simon, Scott Armstrong, Alex Seger, Nicole Doseck and Jake Borchers; meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the village office.

Fiscal Officer: Mary Jo Voisard, 937-526-4436

Fire Chief: Tom Phlipot, 937-498-1111 (Sheriff’s Office)

Russia Local School: 100 School St., Russia, OH 45363; 937-526-3156

Library: 200 Raider St., Russia, OH 45363; 937-526-4300