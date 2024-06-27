Barhorst secures $3 million for Shelby County in capital budget

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives today passed Substitute House Bill 2, the state’s two-year construction budget for capital projects throughout the state. The Capital Budget will make historic investments in local community projects according to state Rep. Tim Barhorst (R-Fort Loramie).
Barhorst secured the following capital investments for local projects:
- Fort Loramie Heritage Canal Park – $710,000
- Shelby County Community Workforce Training Center – $500,000
- Midwest Regional ESC Resilient Heights Behavioral Center – $600,000
- Minster-Fort Loramie Multi-Use Trail Connector – $100,000
- Sidney Historic Theatre – $100,000
- Great Miami Riverway Recreational Trail – $200,000
- Fort Loramie Industrial Park – $724,000
- Shelby Mercy Mission House Renovations – $101,000
“These investments will be used to showcase our great history and make Shelby County an even better place to live, work, and play,” Barhorst said. “I look forward to the positive effects this funding will have for our communities and the local area.”
Substitute House Bill 2 awaits a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine.