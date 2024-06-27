Barhorst secures $3 million for Shelby County in capital budget

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives today passed Substitute House Bill 2, the state’s two-year construction budget for capital projects throughout the state. The Capital Budget will make historic investments in local community projects according to state Rep. Tim Barhorst (R-Fort Loramie).

Barhorst secured the following capital investments for local projects:

Fort Loramie Heritage Canal Park – $710,000

Shelby County Community Workforce Training Center – $500,000

Midwest Regional ESC Resilient Heights Behavioral Center – $600,000

Minster-Fort Loramie Multi-Use Trail Connector – $100,000

Sidney Historic Theatre – $100,000

Great Miami Riverway Recreational Trail – $200,000

Fort Loramie Industrial Park – $724,000

Shelby Mercy Mission House Renovations – $101,000

“These investments will be used to showcase our great history and make Shelby County an even better place to live, work, and play,” Barhorst said. “I look forward to the positive effects this funding will have for our communities and the local area.”

Substitute House Bill 2 awaits a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine.