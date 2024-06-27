Out of the past: June 27

125 Years

June 27, 1899

QUINCY – The Council passed an anti-saloon ordinance last week by a vote of five to one and now Quincy is a dry town again.

——-

MONTRA – There will be English preaching at the Lutheran Church Sunday at 10 o’clock.

——-

BOTKINS – Both of our sawmills have more sawing that they can do at present. Our spoke and bending works is running heavy and is crowded with orders.

——-

WYNANT – The State boat is cutting grass along the canal this week.

100 Years

June 27, 1924

Almost the entire city was aroused a few moments before 12 o’clock Monday night by a terrific explosion, the like of which was never heard in this section. A search was made everywhere but the location of the blast could not be found. Tuesday morning while Frank Eaves, one of the foremen at the Walsh Construction work at the big bridge, was making an inspection of the bridge he discovered about twenty feet of fuse on the bridge above the second span over the river from the east. He found that some dynamite had been placed between the uprights in the middle of the span, the fuse attached and explosive set off. No damage was done to the bridge.

75 Years

June 27, 1949

Vacation Bible schools in Sidney and Shelby county are attracting hundreds of eager boys and girls these days. Among them, Ivan Zorn, 13, sone of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Zorn, rode his pony, “Dolly,” to the Jackson Center school at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Admiring his transportation were Jerry Ware, Emerson Metz, Timothy Herndon and Judy Ann Metz.

——-

Home talent attractions will be presented by the Anna Commercial club in cooperation with the merchants on Saturday evenings. Edward Phillips, Richard Fogt and William Stottlemeyer will arrange July programs and Arthur Wild, Jess Zook and Al Hulsmeyer will arrange August programs.

50 Years

June 27, 1974

Details of a solicitation control program, designed to screen out fund drives of questionable merit, have been announced by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

——-

More than 450 persons attended the grand opening of Leininger Grain Co.’s new facilities in Maplewood, Saturday. The new facilities replace a structure that collapsed last fall.

——-

Donald Elsass, former Anna mayor and village council member for 24 years, was honored by village council members at a banquet Saturday on the occasion of his retirement.

25 Years

June 27, 1999

PHOTO – William H. Quinlin and his bride, the former Louisa Willmann, are shown in their wedding finery Aug. 28, 1888. Fashions like these are on display at the Wilderness Trail Museum in Fort Loramie during June and July.

——-

PHOTO – An American Flag flies between two large teepees erected during Living History Days at the Lockington Reserve last weekend. Participants slept in teepees and tents during the event. As did Ohio settlers, campers used old-fashioned pots and pans to do their cooking over an open fire.

——-

A friendship developed several years ago has led to a partnership between Phil Thompson and Bob Brautigam. The partnership has resulted in the formation of three companies and the pending purchase of the Monarch Machine Tool Co.’s former home at 615 Oak Ave. The three companies are: Thompson and Brautigam Transportation Consultants, Thompson and Brautigam Trucking Company Inc., and Thompson and Brautigam Limited Liability Co. which was formed to purchase the warehouse.

