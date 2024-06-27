Photo: Commissioner Tony Bornhorst recognized during retirement party

Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, center, laughs after accepting a proclamation read by Commissioner Julie Ehemann, left, during Bornhorst’s retirement party on Thursday. Standing with them is Commissioner Bob Guillozet. The proclamation was sent by State Senator Matt Huffman to recognize Bornhorst’s years of public service. The party was held in the basement of the Shelby County Annex.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News