Photos: DARE Camp teaches kids to resist drugs

Timberlee Moore, left, of Sidney, learns to juggle from Craig Muhlenkamp, of Russia, on Thursday. Moore was attending the 12th annual Shelby County Office’s DARE Camp. Recently graduated fifth grade students from Shelby County attended the camp in June. Each group of kids attend the camp for one day. The kids learned drug and alcohol prevention by means such as peer pressure resistance strategies. This years camp had the largest recorded attendance with 245 registered kids. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Allen Hirata, of Sidney, pets a black rat snake held by Bruckner Nature Center representative Michael McKay, of St. Paris on Thursday. Allen was attending the 12th annual Shelby County Office’s DARE Camp. Recently graduated fifth grade students from Shelby County attended the camp in June. Each group of kids attended the camp for one day. The kids learned drug and alcohol prevention by means such as peer pressure resistance strategies. This was the camps largest recorded attendance with 245 registered kids. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Timberlee Moore, left, of Sidney, learns to juggle from Craig Muhlenkamp, of Russia, on Thursday. Moore was attending the 12th annual Shelby County Office’s DARE Camp. Recently graduated fifth grade students from Shelby County attended the camp in June. Each group of kids attend the camp for one day. The kids learned drug and alcohol prevention by means such as peer pressure resistance strategies. This years camp had the largest recorded attendance with 245 registered kids.

Allen Hirata, of Sidney, pets a black rat snake held by Bruckner Nature Center representative Michael McKay, of St. Paris on Thursday. Allen was attending the 12th annual Shelby County Office’s DARE Camp. Recently graduated fifth grade students from Shelby County attended the camp in June. Each group of kids attended the camp for one day. The kids learned drug and alcohol prevention by means such as peer pressure resistance strategies. This was the camps largest recorded attendance with 245 registered kids.