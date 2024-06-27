Photos: Kids learn about habitat conservation and agriculture at camp

Callen Hoying, of Botkins, lets loose an arrow while learning archery on Thursday at the 2024 Shelby County Conservation Day Camp. The camp was put on by the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District and the Shelby County Farm Bureau. Shelby County students in grades 3rd through 6th learned about habitat conservation and agriculture. The camp was held at the Shelby County Fish and Game Club Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Elliot Mayer, of Russia, colors a butterfly shaped piece of wood that will become a wind chime. Elliot was taking part on Thursday in the 2024 Shelby County Conservation Day Camp. Mayer learned the life cycle and anatomy of butterflies. The camp was put on by the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District and the Shelby County Farm Bureau. Shelby County students entering grades 3rd through 6th learned about habitat conservation and agriculture. The camp was held at the Shelby County Fish and Game Club Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

