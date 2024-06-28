Out of the past: June 28

125 Years

June 28, 1899

While coming out of the fire department room with the hook and ladder wagon to the fire this afternoon the wind blew one of the doors against the wagon. The door was broken completely off. The barn roof on the Hartman Miller property on Walnut avenue was on fire, probably started by a spark from the engine on the C.H.&D. railroad.

——-

Last evening witnessed the marriage of W.H.C. Goode, one of our leading manufacturers and wealthiest business men, and Miss Ida Haslup, for several years principal of the Sidney high school and for the past six years principal of the high school in Pueblo, Colorado.

100 Years

June 28, 1924

HARDIN – Compromise Grange will give an ice cream social on Friday evening, July 4th, at the Hardin Park. Homemade cakes will be served and a program will be given.

——-

NEW BREMEN – After 11 hours of work, the car which ran off the track on North Main street was rerailed and taken away. The W.O. freight, which came in yesterday morning with a large oil tank, ran off the track with its front wheels. The tank of oil was taken to Ft. Loramie where it is to be used for street oiling.

75 Years

June 28, 1949

Installation of William Milligan Sr. as president of Sidney’s Rotary club by retiring president Reuben Aschenbach was held Monday at Hotel Wagner.

——-

MARIA STEIN – The annual pilgrimage to the relic chapel sponsored by the Knights of St. John was held Sunday afternoon. The pilgrims walked from St. John Catholic church to the relic chapel, a distance of a half mile.

50 Years

June 28, 1974

FORT LORAMIE – Centenarian Frank Willman will serve as Grand Marshal in the Fourth of July Parade. Willman celebrated his 100th birthday in 1973. He is a native of Shelby County and until recently owned and operated Willman’s Department store, a business established by his father.

——-

For the first time since the Sidney amateur Baseball Commission was formed in 1962, there are several females participating on previously all-male teams, including two distaff members of the Clancy’s club in the “C” league: Robin Warren and Lisa Thomas.

——-

25 Years

June 28, 1999

Members of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Training course graduated June 17 during ceremonies held at the Fairington Restaurant. Graduates were Nancy Archer, Janet Becker, Dave Endsley, Michael Heintz, Deb Holthaus, Rhonda Keister, Craig Lannoye, Michael Phillips, Dan Perion, Eva Pucket, Rita Rethman, Michael Roche, Diane Stephens, Mark Stites, Jay Westerheide, and Jamie Wurstner.

——-

Sidney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 217 hosted the Ohio Legion Auxiliary’s Second District convention recently.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.