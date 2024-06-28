Photo: Remembering Christian on his birthday

Jennifer Nolen, center, of Sidney, attends a candlelight vigil for her son Christian Nolen on Friday, which would have been his 22nd birthday, after he passed away on Sunday from congestive heart failure. Standing with her is Brandy Mong, left, of Pleasant Hill. The vigil was held at the softball field, located next to Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities, where Christian used to play Special Olympics softball. Many of Christian’s teammates attended the vigil. Jennifer said of her son “He touched so many people. If he was here he would have loved this. He would have been telling so many jokes.”

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News