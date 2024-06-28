Photos: Mausoleum opened for Shelby County Historical Society’s cemetery tour

Steve Wagner, left, of Sidney, talks about the I.H. Thedieck mausoleum during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Graceland Cemetery tour. Listening to Wagner is Rich Wallace, of Sidney. The mausoleum was opened for the public to see inside of during the tour. Also in the mausoleum is Thedieck’s wife Ida Wagner Thedieck. According to an article by Wallace, Thedieck was born in Alfhousen, Germany in 1855 and died in 1926. He started a dry goods business in Sidney in 1875. Thedieck developed a retailing empire which included a department store in downtown Sidney in the building that now houses Furniture Express. Thedieck brought a lot of business to Sidney. He also became active with the Knights of Columbus. The Democrat newspaper at the time of his death said “He highly graced and honored this community.” While Thedieck helped Sidney in many ways one of his employees described him as a “tight-fisted Dutchman” and he was known to scold employees that left unneeded lights on.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News