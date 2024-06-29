Photos: Fort Loramie Liberty Days

Henry Meyer, of Fort Loramie, competes in a kids tractor pull on Friday at Fort Loramie Liberty Days. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie Liberty Days 2024 Little Miss Independence Collins Drees, left, stands with 2024 Miss Independence Summer Hoying, both of Fort Loramie, on Saturday. Collins was crowned on Saturday. Hoying was crowned on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna Schemmel, left, and Colleen Schemmel take a spin on a plane shaped carnival ride at Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Boy Scout Zac Dues, top, hands a turtle to Boy Scout Jack Holthaus, both of Fort Loramie, after removing it from a race track at the end of a turtle race on Friday. Turtle races are a regular event held by Boy Scout Troop #355 at Fort Loramie Liberty Days. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Miles Drees, left, prepares to throw a basketball at an inflated alien balloon on Friday while Dominic Guillozet, both of Fort Loramie, holds the alien in place. Dominic won the alien at Fort Loramie Liberty Days. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Looking over a carnival ride on Saturday at Fort Loramie Liberty Days are, left to right, Ruth Woehrmyer, her sister, Cecilia Woehrmyer, and their grandma, Carol Motter, of Fort Loramie. The rides opening was delayed due to rain. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Devin Ratermann, left to right, deals cards as Noah Westerheide, Kiptyn Ruhenkamp, and Derek Schulze react during a game of Blackjack on Saturday at Fort Loramie Liberty Days. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sutton Barga prepares to bite a french fry on Saturday at Fort Loramie Liberty Days. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Cheerleader Avery Bergman, of Fort Loramie, dishes up french fries at the Fort Loramie Jr. and Sr. High School cheerleader food booth on Saturday. The booth was part of Fort Loramie Liberty Days Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Tyson Lehmkuhl, left, shoots as Grayson Barhorst, both of Fort Loramie, defends on Saturday. The two were taking part in a 3 on 3 basketball tournament at Fort Loramie Liberty Days. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Henry Meyer, of Fort Loramie, competes in a kids tractor pull on Friday at Fort Loramie Liberty Days.

Fort Loramie Liberty Days 2024 Little Miss Independence Collins Drees, left, stands with 2024 Miss Independence Summer Hoying, both of Fort Loramie, on Saturday. Collins was crowned on Saturday. Hoying was crowned on Friday.

Anna Schemmel, left, and Colleen Schemmel take a spin on a plane shaped carnival ride at Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Friday.

Boy Scout Zac Dues, top, hands a turtle to Boy Scout Jack Holthaus, both of Fort Loramie, after removing it from a race track at the end of a turtle race on Friday. Turtle races are a regular event held by Boy Scout Troop #355 at Fort Loramie Liberty Days.

Miles Drees, left, prepares to throw a basketball at an inflated alien balloon on Friday while Dominic Guillozet, both of Fort Loramie, holds the alien in place. Dominic won the alien at Fort Loramie Liberty Days.

Looking over a carnival ride on Saturday at Fort Loramie Liberty Days are, left to right, Ruth Woehrmyer, her sister, Cecilia Woehrmyer, and their grandma, Carol Motter, of Fort Loramie. The rides opening was delayed due to rain.

Devin Ratermann, left to right, deals cards as Noah Westerheide, Kiptyn Ruhenkamp, and Derek Schulze react during a game of Blackjack on Saturday at Fort Loramie Liberty Days.

Sutton Barga prepares to bite a french fry on Saturday at Fort Loramie Liberty Days.

Cheerleader Avery Bergman, of Fort Loramie, dishes up french fries at the Fort Loramie Jr. and Sr. High School cheerleader food booth on Saturday. The booth was part of Fort Loramie Liberty Days

Tyson Lehmkuhl, left, shoots as Grayson Barhorst, both of Fort Loramie, defends on Saturday. The two were taking part in a 3 on 3 basketball tournament at Fort Loramie Liberty Days.