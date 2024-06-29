Home Special Section Readers’ Choice of Shelby County 2024 Special SectionSpecial Sections Readers’ Choice of Shelby County 2024 By jmathews - June 29, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Readers’ Choice of Shelby County 2024 Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SALUTE TO GRADUATES 2024 Sidney Daily News 2024 graduation special section Solar Eclipse Weather Sidney overcast clouds enter location 81.9 ° F 83.1 ° 80.7 ° 72 % 1.4mph 93 % Sat 81 ° Sun 81 ° Mon 70 ° Tue 79 ° Wed 87 °