City record: June 28 to July 1

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

-3:30 p.m.: crash. In the parking lot of Walmart on Michigan Street, Donald R. Hall, 70, of Sidney, pulled out of a parking spot and struck the unoccupied vehicle of Erica E. Heitkamp, of Minster. He struck the rear taillight and drove away without leaving his information. Police checked the security footage and tracked the car back to Hall and he was charged with operation without reasonable control, not stopping after an accident and now has a mandatory court appearance.

FRIDAY

-10:05 a.m.: crash. Brandi D. Kunk, 23, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue, in the right-hand lane, when a vehicle pulled out of a parking spot and struck her vehicle. The other driver drove away without leaving any information and the police were unable to find any details based on security footage.

-10:30 a.m.: warrant. Joshua L. Cox, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

–2:53 p.m.: crash. James R. Tigner, of Casstown, was pulling out of a spot in the Love’s gas station parking lot when he struck the side of a parked car belonging to Colin R. Dietrich, of Maumee.

-7:30 p.m.: crime in progress. Jason E. Hartman, 51, of Wapakoneta, was arrested for obstructing official business, receiving stolen property, and on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-7:02 p.m.: crash. Randy N. Arnett, 55, of Bellefontaine, was traveling northbound on State Route 47 near Milligan Court on his motorcycle. While turning onto Milligan Court, the driver lost traction and was ejected from the vehicle.

SUNDAY

-2:11 a.m.: crime in progress. Joshua R. Malone, 42, of Sidney, was arrested for driving while under the influence and failure to signal before changing course.

–5:16 p.m.: crash. Shelby Hoffman, 18, of Sidney, was driving southbound on South Walnut Avenue and failed to operate without reasonable control and struck the parked vehicle of Elizabeth A. Deats, of Sidney.

–8:05 p.m.: crime in progress. Mark A. Cecil, 46, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

MONDAY

-2:11 p.m.: warrant. Kenneth A. Barlow, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

