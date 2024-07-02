Cruise-In draws people to Tawawa Park

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Anna Edmiston | Sidney Daily News Anna Edmiston | Sidney Daily News Model T rides were again a part of the Cruise-In on Saturday at Tawawa Park. About 120 cars were registered for the event. Anna Edmiston | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society held its seventh annual Cruise-In on Saturday afternoon in Tawawa Park. This event has been a staple for the community to show off its history through vehicles.

Despite the rain, over 120 cars were registered to be displayed throughout the park. Families and car fanatics alike came through Tawawa Park to see the vintage and fancified rides.

When entering, there was a string of local vendors that led to the center of the park where most of the cars were parked and ready for pictures, their owners ready for questions. There were some food trucks and activities for children throughout.

The Cruise-In, which was sponsored by the Window Guy, also offered free rides through the park in Model Ts restored and maintained by community members.

Reach Sidney Daily News reporter Anna Edmiston at 937-538-4825.