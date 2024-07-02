Photo: Injury crash

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

A man is taken away on a stretcher by Sidney firefighters to a waiting ambulance shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday after an SUV and minivan collided on Fair Road near its intersection with Fairington Drive. The man was removed from the minivan through the trunk of the minivan. Sidney police also responded to the crash.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

