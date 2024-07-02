Photo: Mack Knupp sworn in as Shelby County commissioner

Shelby County commissioner Mack Knupp, far left, is sworn in by Judge Jeff Beigel, far right, on Tuesday morning at the Shelby County Annex. Knupp won a primary in March to replace Tony Bornhorst starting in January. Bornhorst retired earlier than originally anticipated, and Knupp will finish Bornhorst’s term before starting his own term in January. Standing next to Knupp is his wife Kaitlin. Many family and friends gathered in the commissioner’s meeting room in the Annex on Tuesday for the ceremony.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
