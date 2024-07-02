Sidney fireworks planned for Thursday

Larissa Hoying, right, of Sidney, watches the City of Sidney fireworks at the lawn in front of the Board of Education office. This year’s display is again scheduled for the Fourth of July, on Thursday. The fireworks will be set off near Sidney Middle School, and the school grounds will be open for spectators. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The plans for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display are nearly complete. This year’s show, like those of the past several years, is scheduled to be held at 10 p.m. on Thursday on the grounds of Sidney Middle School.

The rain date will be July 5th at the same time and location.

“This past year and this year, High-Tech Special Effects is providing the fireworks display. They are the same folks that provided the fireworks for Shelby County’s Bicentennial celebration in 2019 and Sidney’s Bicentennial in 2020,” Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher said.

Bowsher said the company has done work of concert, sporting events and movie and television productions.

“We are fortunate to have sponsors who have annually joined together to fund the fireworks show,” Bowsher said. “The sponsors for this year’s show have changed somewhat from previous years.

“Our sponsors include Airstream, Copeland, NK Telco, Cargill, Ferguson Construction, Germain Auto Group, Goffena Furniture, Mutual Federal Savings Bank and Wilson Health. The City of Sidney’s Fire Department will provide in-kind services including the technical expertise required by state statute.”

Bowsher said that under Ohio law, consumer grade fireworks may only be legally discharged on private property June 30 through July 5 from 4 to 11 p.m.

“The Fourth of July is a time for backyard barbecues and fireworks,” Bowsher said. “I would encourage residents to enjoy the City of Sidney’s fireworks display, as it is conducted by well-trained professionals.”

Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger said fireworks are dangerous.

“In 2022, there were 11 people killed by fireworks in the United States. Even more startling, there were more than 10,200 injured,” Hollinger said.

“While the majority of these incidents were due to amateurs attempting to use professional-grade, homemade or illegal fireworks or explosives, an estimated 1,200 injuries were from less powerful devices like small firecrackers and sparklers. I encourage you to enjoy the Fourth, but do it safely.”