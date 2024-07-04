Austin Kinman, left, and Emily Robinson, both of DeGraff, watch the City of Sidney fireworks display on Thursday from bleachers located next to the Sidney High School tennis courts which are under construction. The threat of rain kept people guessing up until the last minute as to weather the fireworks would be cancelled. An hour before the fireworks the rain stopped. A view of the fireworks taken from Aschenbaugh Field on Thursday night. The field was partially flooded after a heavy rain storm moved through the area less than two hours before the start of the show. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News A view of the fireworks on Thursday night. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News A view of the fireworks on Thursday night. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Austin Kinman, left, and Emily Robinson, both of DeGraff, watch the City of Sidney fireworks display on Thursday from bleachers located next to the Sidney High School tennis courts which are under construction. The threat of rain kept people guessing up until the last minute as to weather the fireworks would be cancelled. An hour before the fireworks the rain stopped.

A view of the fireworks taken from Aschenbaugh Field on Thursday night. The field was partially flooded after a heavy rain storm moved through the area less than two hours before the start of the show.

A view of the fireworks on Thursday night.

A view of the fireworks on Thursday night.