Sentences handed down for obstructing justice, other charges

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for attempted domestic violence, obstructing justice, violating community control and drugs, among other charges.

Jacqueline M. Caudill, 39, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with 13 days of jail credit granted, on one count of obstructing justice, a fifth degree felony, one count assault on a peace officer, a fourth degree felony, and one count resisting arrest, a second degree misdemeanor.

Additionally, Caudill must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Caudill was indicted on one count obstructing justice, a fifth degree felony, one count assault, a fourth degree felony, and one count resisting arrest, a second degree misdemeanor, for failing to disclose that an offender with a felony warrant was at the residence to hinder the discovery and apprehension of the suspect by law enforcement, for forcefully throwing a cell phone at the victim’s head, and for forcefully resisting arrest by refusing to be handcuffed.

Antonio Anguiano, Jr. 44, of Greenville, was sentenced to five years community control, with 58 days of jail credit granted, on one count attempted domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Anguiano must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, must successfully complete Batterer’s Intervention, and must successfully complete anger and rage counseling. Anguiano was indicted on one count domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, for knocking an adult female family member to the ground, jumping on top of the victim and striking the victim, having previously been convicted of domestic violence.

Edward J. Maurer, 48, of Minster, was sentenced to continue his community control sanctions after violation of the terms and conditions. Additionally he must serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on work release, with three days of jail credit granted. Maurer was convicted on two counts attempted filing incomplete, false and fraudulent returns, a first degree misdemeanor, for failure to file his 2018 and 2019 income tax return.

Heather N. Matthieu, 32, of Piqua, was sentenced to serve 120 days in the Shelby County Jail, with 24 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms and conditions of her community control sanction. Matthieu was convicted on one count attempted receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor, for receiving or retaining a credit card that she knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen.

Jeremiah D. Wilson, 44, of Sidney, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on each count, consecutive to each other and to his current sentence of 17 months and 36 months (concurrent) for methamphetamine, with five days of jail credit granted, on one count illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto grounds of a detention facility, a third degree felony, and one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.

Wilson was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a first degree felony, one count illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto grounds of detention facility, a third degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, for methamphetamine, conveying methamphetamine into the Shelby County Jail, possession of baggies, pipes and a container for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine, and hiding a baggie of methamphetamine on his person to impair its availability as evidence. Two counts were dismissed.

Holly D. Mowery, 41, of Troy, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on each count, concurrent, with 200 days of jail credit granted, for violating the terms and conditions of her community control sanctions. Mowery was convicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth degree felony, for methamphetamine and for hiding baggies of methamphetamine and Fentanyl in her bodily cavity to impair its availability as evidence.

Shante N. Hudgins, 34, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 201 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms and conditions of her community control sanction. Hudgins was convicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine.

Paul A. Chambers, 53, of Sidney, was sentenced to 90 days in prison, with no days of jail credit granted, after violating terms and conditions of his community control sanction. Chambers was convicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine.

Heather R. Rees, 51, of Russia, was sentenced to continue her community control sanctions after violating the terms and conditions. Additionally, Rees must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling and must serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on work release. Rees was convicted on one count attempted possession of drugs, for cocaine.

Jeremy S. Stanley, 45, of Grove City, was sentenced to a total of 54 months in prison, with 59 days of jail credit granted, on two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony and two counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. Stanley was indicted on three counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony and two counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and Fentanyl. One count was dismissed.