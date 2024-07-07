Photo: The Fort Loramie beach is popular on warm holiday weekend

Lincoln Kuck, left, of Botkins, and Knox Stikeleather, of Greenville, dig a hole on Sunday in the Fort Loramie State Park swimming beach. Lincoln planned on filling up the hole with water. He recently came back from a trip to California where he dug a similar hole. There were only a couple of open spots in the beach parking lot as temperatures reached into the 80’s.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News