Photo: Camping at Country Concert

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

Setting up a rug next to their camper at Country Concert are, left to right, Tyler Barthauer, of Urbana, Jake Warner, Truitt Thomas, and Garret Talbot, all of North Lewisburg. The men were setting up on Wednesday for their fourth trip to Country Concert as a group. They said they were looking forward to watching country music star Hardy perform.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

